Maxine Bohn to be honored by RTHS with scholarship in her name

Maxine Bohn was a teacher and head cheerleading coach at J.W. Eater from 1944-1974. Bohn, 98, will have a scholarship named in her honor, given out at Rantoul Township High School’s Student-Athlete Exemplar Awards Night next spring.

RANTOUL — Even as the years have waned, the decades faded and the century turned, Maxine Bohn still holds several old, dear memories close to her chest.

Some of the funnier, livelier moments Bohn still remembers vividly happened decades ago as a teenager growing up in the 1930s.

Bohn and her friends would venture outside to play any type of game, and playground baseball was the most popular, using whatever they could find as a ball and whichever object was best as a bat in sandlot-style games.

“We were outside a lot, whenever we could be, and I was always playing some kind of an outside game,” Bohn said. “When I was growing up on a farm down in Clark County, I’d get whoever would play with me to play pitch-and-catch. I loved athletics from the time I was in grade school through high school and college. I’ve just been sports crazy ever since I was a young kid.”

Bohn’s zest for athletics as a young girl developed into full-blown love, and she found herself as the catcher for Marshall High School’s traveling girls softball team. No one else wanted to be the catcher, so Bohn stepped up to the plate. Literally.

The team traversed to places like Casey, Annapolis and Terre Haute, Ind., and one day in the mid-to-late ‘30s, Bohn and her teammates arrived at a tournament in Paris. Bohn was ready to play ball, but the team manager forgot to bring the catcher’s mask.

So what?

The game still had to be played, and the team needed its catcher. Bohn took her position sans mask, an occurrence not frowned upon back in those days.

A foul ball later hit her square in the nose, and she began to bleed profusely. With her catcher’s chest gear drowning in red, Bohn was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. But she said there wasn’t much the doctors could do other than shove some cotton up her nose and send her on her way.

With a little bone protruding from her nose, Bohn went to a local sports store to purchase her own catcher’s mask — one she would then carry with her at all times — and she went right back to the field to dive into the next game.

“In those days they weren’t as particular,” Bohn said. “I reported to play the next game the next night, but they wouldn’t let me play. I had a face that looked like a raccoon face. But I went back the next night reporting for duty.”

That love for athletics, and the toughness she exuded, never faded.

Bohn is perhaps the sharpest 98-year-old you could ever meet. Old, cherished memories such as the day in Paris came racing back to her as she vibrantly reflected back on the fond days of her youth. The days of playing “pitch-and-catch,” as she coined it, with a boy named “Little Jerry” in the streets while most of the neighborhood watched. Developing a chemistry with second baseman Louise Johnson, making any runner at first base think twice before trying to steal because of the strong one-two punch they shared. Playing ball under the hot summer sun down in Marshall.

All terrific memories.

But what Bohn is probably most known for in the Rantoul area were her 30 years as a teacher and cheerleading coach at Rantoul City Schools from 1944-1974.

Because of those 30 years of service and accomplishment in the community, Bohn is set to be honored at Rantoul Township High School’s second annual Student-Athlete Exemplar Awards Banquet next spring. Bohn will have a scholarship named in her honor given to an RTHS student-athlete.

The scholarship money will be donated by multiple friends of Bohn who wish to remain anonymous. It is in honor of Bohn’s pursuit of excellence — the theme for RTHS student-athletes for the 2017-18 school year — as an educator and coach in Rantoul for three decades in addition to her commitment to the community her entire life.

“I think what I have learned from Maxine is that the work you put in with individuals now does not always pay off immediately, but being patient and seeing hard work come to fruition for years to come is definitely well worth the wait,” RTHS Athletic Director Travis Flesner said. “She has taught me that you have to go out and earn everything you have, and nothing is going to be given to you. She has also taught me that relationships are the core of education, even decades ago. She built strong relationships with her students and colleagues that turned her into a leader in our educational system.”

Bohn came to Rantoul in August of 1944 to be a teacher, but the cheerleaders needed a head coach. Perhaps upon hearing stories of Bohn and her love for sports, they approached her to ask if she would fill the void.

“I said, ‘I’ve had very little experience.’ I always tried to be honest with them,” Bohn said. “But I said, ‘You have to ask the principal.’ And they said, ‘Oh, we already asked him, and he gave the OK. I said if you want a greenhorn, I’ll be your sponsor, and we had a ball.”

It’s safe to say being the head cheerleading coach was one of Bohn’s most cherished experiences, having done it from almost her first day at RCS to her last.

“I loved being the cheerleading sponsor because I was fortunate enough to be here when Hal Summers took the basketball team to state several times,” Bohn said. “He and I had a good relationship. He let the cheerleaders and I ride with the team … We were both disciplinarians. I had a good rapport with all the athletes. Those kids were fabulous. I taught at the best of times. I had the best of kids and the best of parents and the best of administration.

“I loved it (in Rantoul) because you had to be everything to those kids. You had to be a playground supervisor, lunchroom supervisor, janitor, teacher, and it was a challenge, but, oh, I loved it.”

Bohn was on hand for the arrival of J.W. Eater, who came to Rantoul from Mt. Vernon and was responsible for the creation of six schools. Bohn thought briefly about leaving for a job in Mascoutah, but Eater wanted her to stay and continue teaching in Rantoul.

Bohn’s decision to stay created a long list of great days to look back on. She said she has too many favorite memories during those 30 years to pick just one, but one did come to mind that brought plenty of laughter.

Following a school assembly to send Summers’ team off to the state tournament in Morton — in 1964, the year after the Eagles defeated Chicago Heights 47-46 in overtime in the Class B state championship game to cap a 23-0 season — Bohn drove her and the cheerleaders in her car.

“One of my cheerleaders, between Rantoul and Fisher on our way to Morton, in all the excitement got deathly sick all over the front seat of my car,” Bohn said. “I said, ‘Don’t you think we ‘ought to get you home?’ And she said, ‘Oh no.’ They wanted to be cheerleaders.”

After the success of last year’s first-ever Student-Athlete Exemplar Awards Banquet, where former Eagles standout Breezy Espinoza was given a $500 scholarship, the RTHS team and a number of donors are hoping the 2018 banquet will be even better — hopefully with two hefty scholarships, one to potentially match the $500 scholarship in 2017, and the second in Bohn’s name, the amount of which has not yet been determined.

No matter the amount, RTHS and the donors are excited to be naming a scholarship after such a prominent community figure who was well known for her excellence in academics and athletics — and Bohn never saw the honor coming.

“I’m very humbled that they even thought of naming that scholarship (in my name),” said Bohn, who will soon be moving down to Florida. “I never even thought about being this. It’s the last thing I would’ve dreamed of.”

