Hazel wins 5K; Wrobel top female finisher

RANTOUL — Matt Hazel won last Monday’s 5K as part of the Rantoul Freedom Celebration with a time of 16:24.1.

Angelle Wrobel was the top female finisher with a time of 21:05.8. Wrobel was the lone female in the top 10, finishing ninth overall.

Rounding out the top 10, in order, were Elijah Hall (18:00.8), Dominic Magrini (19:22.5), Jonathon Gossett (19:25.8), Caleb Gossett (19:31.9), AJ Wrobel (20:13.9), Eduardo Lopez (20:42.2), Kyle Savely (21:00.2), Angelle Wrobel and Nick Walker (21:22.5).

Subcategory results — top three in order

Female

13 and under — Trixie Johnson, Farah Scott, Annika Scott

14-19 — Mackenzie Taticek, Hope Russell, Payton Beach

20-29 — Amanda Jorgensen, Haley Duden, Sara Williamson

30-39 — Sheila Albers, Carissa Culbertson, Renee Hunt

40-49 — Teresa Scott, Laura Frerichs, Jenny Hall

50-59 — Robin Kaler, Sarah Fairfield, Susie Walker

60-69 — Que Broadnax

Male

13 and under — Ty Hunt, Finn Scott

14-19 — Elijah Hall, Dominic Magrini, Jonathon Gossett

20-29 — Eduardo Lopez, Frankie Wilson

30-39 — Joshua Arellano, Travis Flesner, Garrett Runyon

40-49 — Kyle Savely, Tony Brown, Scott Amerio

50-59 — Bradley Fairfield, Tim Beesley, Kenny During

60-69 — Chris Kaler, John Huston, Noel Gunther

70-plus — Ken McMillen, Ron Hanna

Unclassified — Devin Mennenga, Jim Smith

