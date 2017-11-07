Hazel wins 5K; Wrobel top female finisher

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — Matt Hazel won last Monday’s 5K as part of the Rantoul Freedom Celebration with a time of 16:24.1.
Angelle Wrobel was the top female finisher with a time of 21:05.8. Wrobel was the lone female in the top 10, finishing ninth overall.
Rounding out the top 10, in order, were Elijah Hall (18:00.8), Dominic Magrini (19:22.5), Jonathon Gossett (19:25.8), Caleb Gossett (19:31.9), AJ Wrobel (20:13.9), Eduardo Lopez (20:42.2), Kyle Savely (21:00.2), Angelle Wrobel and Nick Walker (21:22.5).
Subcategory results — top three in order
Female
13 and under — Trixie Johnson, Farah Scott, Annika Scott
14-19 — Mackenzie Taticek, Hope Russell, Payton Beach
20-29 — Amanda Jorgensen, Haley Duden, Sara Williamson
30-39 — Sheila Albers, Carissa Culbertson, Renee Hunt
40-49 — Teresa Scott, Laura Frerichs, Jenny Hall
50-59 — Robin Kaler, Sarah Fairfield, Susie Walker
60-69 — Que Broadnax
Male
13 and under — Ty Hunt, Finn Scott
14-19 — Elijah Hall, Dominic Magrini, Jonathon Gossett
20-29 — Eduardo Lopez, Frankie Wilson
30-39 — Joshua Arellano, Travis Flesner, Garrett Runyon
40-49 — Kyle Savely, Tony Brown, Scott Amerio
50-59 — Bradley Fairfield, Tim Beesley, Kenny During
60-69 — Chris Kaler, John Huston, Noel Gunther
70-plus — Ken McMillen, Ron Hanna
Unclassified — Devin Mennenga, Jim Smith
sports@rantoulpress.com
