Five easy pieces: MLB ballparks to visit

Each week, sports editor Zack Carpenter will provide a top-five list in different categories of sports, movies or music. This week is the top five Major League Baseball parks he would like to one day visit.

Camden Yards

Baltimore Orioles

I don’t have an extensive bucket list, but probably at the top of the paper is to visit all 30 MLB ball parks. It’s one of those ambitions that is far from impossible, but would definitely take some strategic planning and penny pinching to do — and it would take more than a decade to accomplish. Camden Yards is the No. 1 place I hope to visit. On TV and in pictures, it looks like a beautiful setting. Hopefully, I’ll get there long before Manny Machado hangs ‘em up.

Fenway Park

Boston Red Sox

Other than Wrigley Field, this is probably No. 1 on most people’s lists of parks to visit. I’ve been to Wrigley a few times — actually saw my first game there when I was 5 or 6 years old — so Fenway is the next stop in the line of historic parks. Maybe I’ll run into Matt Damon or Ben Affleck along the way. If not, taking an up-close gander at the Green Monster would suffice, I suppose. Plus, any park that’s not named after some type of product or company, I dig — ironic considering three of the five on this list are named after companies but anway...

Coors Field

Colorado Rockies

Jean Segura (Seattle Mariners shortstop who plays at Safeco Field) and the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado are my two favorite players after Albert Pujols. I’m guessing Arenado will be holding down the hot corner for years to come, and I’m hoping to get out to see him in person. That’s just a minor reason I want to visit Coors. It would be amazing to see such a vast stadium in person and see a ton of dingers. I would choose to sit up high in the center field porch that looks like it’s some sort of odd attachment that doesn’t belong in the park.

AT&T Park

San Francisco Giants

As you’ll notice, three of the five on this list are in the National League West. I’ve always had a love for the West Coast even though I’ve only been out one time. Honorable mentions are the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field and Dodger Stadium (if only just to try a Dodger Dog). I actually nearly left A T&T off the list, but after talking to Scott Fredricks, former sports editor of The Beverly Review who has visited every ball park in America other than the Atlanta Braves’ new Sun Trust Park, I’m convinced to put this in the top five.

Petco Park

San Diego Padres

There are a lot of ball parks with history — and a better brand of baseball — left off this list. But there’s always been something about Petco that has made me want to visit and see the Padres get slaughtered by another NL West team. From everything I’ve heard from San Diegoites (San Diego-ins? San Diegans?), San Diego is one of the best cities to visit in the country, especially for a vacation. P.S. There were plenty of other “Anchorman” references I could’ve dropped but decided to keep it G-rated.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.