Playing on Rantoul tennis courts no love match

It's hard to avoid the cracks on the tennis courts at Rantoul's Wabash Park. The Rantoul Park District is mulling renovation of the courts.

RANTOUL — Expanded parking for nearby J.W. Eater Junior High School, a smaller number of available courts and opening of a multi-purpose area for other sports are all possibilities for Rantoul’s Wabash Park tennis courts.

Park board President Gary Hardin said the board is studying its options with the courts, which are in bad shape.

While it was announced at the June meeting of the Rantoul Township High School board that RTHS will not field a tennis team for 2017-18 due to concerns about the conditions of the courts, players might still be able to compete, just not on the home courts.

RTHS athletic director Travis Flesner said he has held conversations with school, park and village officials “on the situation and what it would look like for our tennis team for 2007.”

He said he also spoke with a company in northern Illinois and was told options for the courts “are extremely expensive” and not feasibile for RTHS “to take on these costs ourselves.”

Flesner said possible options are being studied for those girls who want to pursue tennis.

“I am confident that they will be able to participate competitively in some form,” Flesner said. “It will just not be on our tennis courts this season. It is an unfortunate situation, but no one is to blame as the cost of fixing tennis courts is not a small figure.”

Hardin said the park district spent about $30,000 resurfacing the courts five years ago, but it was difficult finding a firm that was willing to come to town to undertake such a small project. But cracking on the court has made play difficult and some consider hazardous.

“If we redo the foundation on (the courts), it could be a large project,” Hardin said.

Exacerbating the problem is tree damage to the fence surrounding the south three courts. The tree has been removed, but the fence is still in need of repair as the park district waits for its insurance company to act, Hardin said.

Hardin said when park district officials were told people were inquiring about why no nets were up at the courts, three nets were put up on the north courts, but the courts are not in good enough shape for matches.

Park board members Greg Hollern and Terry Sheppard met with Michelle Ramage and Scott Amerio, superintendents of the Rantoul City Schools and RTHS, respectively, to see if there is any interest in helping to fund renovating the courts, according to Hardin.

Hardin said Ramage indicated RCS doesn’t use the courts, while Amerio said he would get back to the park board.

One scenario includes redoing the three courts and converting the other three courts for multi-purpose use such as pickleball, soccer or rollerblading.

“If it’s multi-purpose, it could open it to more people,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the park board has also discussed possibly moving the skateboard park to Maplewood Sports Complex on the east side of town and asking if the junior high would like to have the current skatebord park area for parking. Hardin said the parking could also be used for people attending “little league and softball” games at Wabash Park.

A representative from Mid Illinois Concrete will attend a future park board meeting to advise the board on how to proceed with the tennis courts.

Hardin said some have suggested perhaps the tennis courts should be moved.

“We want to keep three tennis courts,” Hardin said. “We don’t know where, and we don’t know how.”

The park board president said the park district doesn’t “want to spend a half million dollars for tennis (courts)” and he hopes there is some way the village and school districts would join in the effort to maintain the site.

