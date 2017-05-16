Basketball to be newest sport offered in Rantoul by prep academy

RANTOUL — Football is coming this year. Basketball will follow.

Midwest Prep Academy will offer a basketball prep school in Rantoul beginning in 2018.

Midwest Prep Director Marques Sullivan, who played football for the University of Illinois under Coach Ron Turner and for several years in the NFL, said men’s basketball is just one of the sports the academy hopes to begin offering.

The basketball academy will have 12-15 men’s players and will be held at the same time as high school and college basketball, beginning in the fall of 2018 and extending into the first few months of the 2019 season.

Bobie Singleton, a former teammate of Sullivan’s at Illinois, has been hired as head basketball coach.

His most recent stint was Hyde Park Academy, where he was a varsity assistant in the Chicago Public League’s Red Central Division. Singleton also coaches the MeanStreets 16 and under Nike EYBL AAU team.

A 2001 Illinois graduate, Singleton was a basketball recruiter in the Chicagoland area at Thomas Sports Management for two years, followed by several years working at CSMG Sports, recruiting and managing a dozen players in the NBA. With Henry Thomas, one of the NBA’s top agents, as a mentor, Singleton became NBAPA-certified.

Singleton, who was a three-sport athlete at St. Rita High School, earned Chicago Catholic League All-Conference and All-State honors and was rated in Tom Lemming’s Top 100 prospects at wide receiver.

He was a scholarship letterman with the University of Illinois football team from 1996-2001. A series of knee injuries hampered his time there, including one late in his senior year that ended his football-playing days. So he returned to his first love — basketball.

The academy expects to have 45-50 players in the football academy beginning this summer on the grounds of the former Camp Rantoul.

“We’re already at 30 players now,” Sullivan said. “Things are going really well. Things are falling into place. We have had quite a few young men come to visit.”

For its first three years, Orland Park had been home to the grid academy, but Sullivan and company had to find a new location when the Orland Park grounds were sold. So Sullivan checked out Rantoul, where he had practiced under Turner.

Illinois Coach Lovie Smith ended the days of Camp Rantoul last year, his first helming the Illini.

Sullivan said the basketball prep academy will operate with the same premise as the football academy — preparing young people who might not be quite ready for college, either physically or academically.

“It’s not just academics,” Sullivan said. “A lot of young men come to us because they need another year of development. They may need another year to enhance their skill set.”

He said some of the athletes graduate with a high grade point average but a low ACT score.

“Our quarterback last year was a 3.6 GPA,” Sullivan said. “He increased his ACT four points and did a great job, and now he’s at Division I Wagner in New York.”

The next sport that might be added by the prep academy is women’s softball. Sullivan said women’s basketball might also be added at some point.

“Rantoul has all the facilities,” he said. “They have been working with us hand in hand to try to get this coordinated. (We will use the) same facilities. Just plug and play.

We haven’t worked out logistics as far as gym space at The Forum, where we’re looking to conduct basketball practices.”

Sullivan said the academy is negotiating with C&C Kitchen of downtown Rantoul, which will supply meals for the football academy, to do the same for basketball.

He said the basketball academy will have a 25- to 30-game schedule and will include junior college, Division III and NAIA opponents — “anyone who is willing to play us.”

