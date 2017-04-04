Local Rantoul karate school participants place at tournament

DUPO — On March 18, students from the Shinko-Ryu Martial Arts Center in Rantoul competed at the 40th Southern Illinois Karate Championships at Dupo, Ill. Nearly 200 participants competed at this event.

Alesha Cornett, 14, of Paxton, placed fourth in 11-14-year-old Advanced Girls Kata and fifth in Weapons forms. Chase Cornett, 17, of Paxton placed second in 15-17 Advanced Boys Kata and sixth in Weapons. Megan Swanson, 16, of Paxton placed second in 15-17 Advanced Girls Kata and second in Weapons. Sensei Mike Ostrander of Rantoul placed first in Senior Black Belt Mens Weapons and second in Kata. Ostrander finished in fourth place for Black Belt Grand Champion.

sports@rantoulpress.com