Taking center stage: Rantoul native Mennenga has been a key figure behind the scenes of Oregon’s historic Final Four run

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Turn on the TV Saturday night to CBS, and the effects of the city of Rantoul will be obscurely written across the station that boasts the slogan “America’s most watched network.”

At first glance, it’s not obvious how crucial the town of nearly 13,000 has been in creating what will be, without a doubt, the most-watched event in the United States.

But the impact is there, in the form of Mike Mennenga, a 1988 graduate of Rantoul Township High School who is now an assistant coach for Oregon, which will take on North Carolina in a Final Four game at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re trying to soak it all up, and we understand there are a lot of great players and coaches out there who work a long time in their lives and never get a chance to experience a Final Four,” Mennenga said. “I’m very humbled, I’m very blessed, and at the same time, we’re going to, in (Oregon head coach Dana Altman’s) term “swing away,” and give it our best run.”

Mennenga has been a part of three NCAA Tournaments, including last year’s Elite Eight run, during his three-year stint with the Ducks, who have gone 90-22 during those three seasons.

Without Mennenga, the Ducks would almost certainly not have found themselves making school history with the program’s first run to the Final Four since 1939 — when they won the first-ever NCAA Tournament.

Mennenga’s main role comes as a tireless recruiter, and he seemingly never takes time off the trail. That effort was instrumental in getting Dillon Brooks, Dylan Ennis and Chris Boucher, three of the program’s top players, to come to Eugene.

Had Mennenga not been at Oregon, perhaps all three would have still made their way to the West Coast and helped the Ducks become the back-to-back Pac-12 regular season champions. But it’s not as likely.

All three hail from Canada, and because Mennenga had entrenched himself into the Canadian pipeline long ago, the Ontario (Brooks, Ennis) and Montreal (Boucher) products took to Mennenga, who was the co-director of the CIA Bounce Program for youth basketball players in Toronto. There he coached both Brooks — the2016-17 Pac-12 Player of the Year — and Ennis during their youth days.

“Those three guys will forever be permanent figures in my life and my heart. No doubt about it,” Mennenga said. “I’ve known Dillon and Dylan since they were junior-high guys in seventh and eighth grade. I’ve seen them come up from being young players to what they are now. … I knew greatness was in their future. I just didn’t know to what extent. I’m so thrilled and very blessed, and we’re very humbled to be here.”

Way back when

Mennenga was the product of a vibrant Rantoul community in the 80s that was a livelier place during the days of Chanute Air Force Base. He was the product of a family that had basketball coursing through its veins, led by his father, Marvin, who spent years as the coach of St. Malachy.

“Beyond my dad’s individual teaching and what we were doing at St. Malachy — where I went — we started organized basketball in third grade,” Mennenga said. “When I was in third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade, St. Malachy was winning junior high state championships and going to the state tournament. That was just kind of what we did. You bought into that culture, and we were all in on basketball as a family.”

He and his friends would play basketball from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., either on or off base as kids, and that love eventually fed into his high school days, when he was part of Eagles coach Mike Novell’s first team.

“He was a great coach and disciplinarian, very organized, really talked to us about execution,” Mennenga said. “Mike Novell took over the basketball program that was really underachieving. … We were competing in the Big 12 at the time, but after I left, all the young boys we were bumping heads with at that time, like Kareem Richardson, took that next step with everything. (Being there for) that day-to-day grind of just turning a program that was underachieving into a group of guys that expected to win; that was probably the best memory (from my high school playing days). And I’m still pretty cool with all those guys, and I still keep in touch with some of my high school teammates.”

Eagles Hall of Famer Donnell Bivens was a sophomore starter during Mennenga’s senior year, Richardson was about to go into high school, and current RTHS coach Brett Frerichs was a sophomore playing on the junior varsity team.

“Kareem’s in the business, so we occasionally talk. Donnell’s doing really, really well. Every summer we have a basketball reunion in Rantoul with all the Rantoul players, so we get back together every so often,” Mennenga said. “Kareem’s doing his thing, Donnell’s doing good, and, obviously, Brett is there in the community putting the Rantoul high school program back together — a lot of respect there for that.”

Journey to center stage

It has been a long road for Mennenga, who spent a season as an assistant at Rantoul under Novell following his graduation from Morehead State, where he was a member of the basketball team.

After a one-year stint an assistant at Parkland College for the 1995-96 season, he spent four seasons at the University of Maine, where he helped the school set records in wins, attendance and all-conference selections. Mennenga then had a five-year tenure at Buffalo, where he was an assistant and recruiting coordinator, among other roles.

Mennenga also served as assistant/recruiting coordinator at Iowa State, Providence, Illinois-Chicago and Canisius.

In between his stints at UIC and Canisius, though, there was a time when Mennenga was out of coaching, and it looked like a return may never happen. But a bit of fortune — backed by Mennenga’s seemingly endless amount of connections — turned into the opportunity of a lifetime.

Alan Huss, a good friend who was the head coach at Decatur Christian and is now an assistant at New Mexico, played for Altman for four years at Creighton. Altman hired Mennenga in 2014.

All those years have given Mennenga plenty of experience and confidence, especially after getting through those times in which his career did not look very promising.

“I’m on the right track. There was a time where it didn’t seem like it, but we stuck to our guns,” Mennenga said.

And that long journey has made getting to the ultimate destination — college basketball’s biggest and brightest stage — even more rewarding.

“(The Final Four run is) a culmination of a lot of dealings. As a player or coach at this level, you’ve pretty much committed and dedicated your lives to the game, so for it to culminate on a stage like the Final Four is humbling and truly amazing.”

FULL Q-n-A

Zack Carpenter: What’s the feeling like over there in the locker room and in the coaches’ offices right now?

Mike Mennenga: Right now, as we speak, I’m sitting in our locker room for the Final Four getting ready for practice, so everybody’s just taking it all in. The Final Four, from a coach’s perspective, we break everything down into a four-team tournament. So this is just another four-team tournament, and it’s the last one. But at the same time, we’re trying to soak it all up, and we understand there are a lot of great players and coaches out there who work a long time in their lives and never get a chance to experience a Final Four. I’m very humbled, I’m very blessed, and at the same time, we’re going to, in (Oregon head coach Dana Altman’s) term “swing away” and give it our best run. It’s a culmination of a lot of dealings. As a player or coach at this level, you’ve pretty much committed and dedicated your lives to the game, so for it to culminate on a stage like the Final Four is humbling and truly amazing.

And going more on that point, what’s been the coolest thing about being at the Final Four and being in Phoenix?

We just got in (Wednesday night), so we’re still trying to experience everything ourselves. Like (after Wednesday’s) media day, they’re letting us have a closed practice in the actual stadium. We’re here in the stadium and just taking in the ambience and doing the media stuff. Right now, (the players) are just getting a feel for how big this is. … We’re all sitting in the locker room, and everything’s custom-made … it’s pretty cool stuff. It makes you feel like you’ve done something special just by walking in the building.

Is that stadium (University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals) just as big as what it seems like on TV? Are you ready for the big spotlight? Are you going to be a little nervous on Saturday?

It’s a little bit different setup. It’s 70,000 capacity, and that’s what they’re expecting. … But I’ve been doing this 20 years, and, obviously, this is a different deal, but we competed in the Pac-12; we just beat Kansas in Kansas City. These guys, they’re built for the big stage. That stuff right there, it feels good and motivates you more than makes you feel nervous. It inspires you and motivates you. Not to downplay it at all because, obviously, it is a big stage, but these guys embrace that stuff.

Most people thought that Kansas would beat you guys, playing just 39 miles from their campus. What was said in the locker room before the game? Was that even brought up?

We’re the back-to-back Pac-12 champions. We were an Elite Eight team last year. We’re a team that currently has the nation’s longest home winning streak. We’ve got a lot of live-action experiences that we’ve achieved as a team. We clearly knew what was against us, but we’ve come out on top in environments like that many times — whether it was at UCLA or at Arizona, or even back three years ago when we played Illinois at the United Center. This program has stood tall against road tests like that. Obviously, the ante was up a little bit higher because a Final Four was on the line. I think it focused us more because we’ve had a lot of games and battles that we’ve come out on top in. Coach Altman does an amazing job simplifying the game plan, simplifying what we need to do. It allows guys to go out on the court and just execute, and that’s exactly what happened (against Kansas).

So it’s one of those deals where it’s nothing you guys haven’t seen before and makes them focus up a little more?

I think our guys get a better kick out of silencing the crowd than uplifting the crowd. We’ve got some stone-cold guys around here. They like when the fans are talking to them or yelling at them. They’re just wired up a little bit differently.

What’s it like working with Coach Altman? What impresses you the most?

Coach is a Hall of Fame coach. Everywhere he’s been, he’s won — and not only won, but won big. Championships follow, postseason play follows. A lot of respect there. I’ve known Coach Altman for a long time. It just kind of came together. Timing is everything in this game. … Coach Altman loves the marathon. Our guys get better as the days, weeks and months go by. You look at the track record of what we’ve done here, we’re always playing our best games, our best ball, at the end of the season. That’s probably the biggest thing with Coach. He just knows how to plateau our group at the right time. When late February and March rolls around, and now deep into March, we’re playing our very, very best.

How long have you known Coach Altman?

I’ve known Coach Altman for about 10 years. Another East Central Illinois guy named Alan Huss, who came up in Decatur and was the head coach at Decatur Christian, is now an assistant coach at New Mexico. He played for Coach Altman for four years at Creighton, and that’s how I got connected with Coach Altman is through Alan Huss.

One of the biggest things you bring to the table, which I’m sure Altman appreciates, is you being out on the recruiting trail. It never seems to stop, does it?

No. It’s one of those things, where when you have more success, that’s the time to really push the envelope with the next-generation players. (Recruiting) is 24/7, seven days a week, operation. I’ve been really blessed not only to work with Coach Altman, but also one of the best recruiters in college basketball, Tony Stubblefield (another Oregon assistant. He’s been a mentor to me and help me understand how to get after kids that are All-American caliber high school players and the dynamics that go along with that. I’ve got some really good guys who I’m working with from Coach Altman to Coach Stubblefield and Kevin McKenna, who’s been with Coach Altman for 20 years. … (McKenna) was the head coach at Indiana State, and when Coach Altman got the head coaching job at Oregon, he left to be an assistant coach at Oregon. … We’ve got one heck of a team, not only just with our players, but our staff is the best in the business. Hands down.

And a lot of those players, you’re responsible for bringing to Oregon — Dillon Brooks, Chris Boucher, Dylan Ennis — with your Canada connections.

Those three guys are Canadian guys. They’re part of our Canadian crew over here. They’ve each done an amazing job. Dillon Brooks went from a fringe top 100 guy to being an All-American player and Pac-12 Player of the Year. Dylan Ennis is an amazing story in itself. He transferred to us from Villanova. Last year, Dylan came in to play a lot of minutes for us like he is this year. But he broke a bone in his foot last year, and he had to be a pseudo-assistant and our chief motivator, and at the same time, he had to watch his Villanova boys win a national championship. I’m really excited for him because one year later, he’s here. I’m really happy for him, in particular. It was emotionally trying, because when he got hurt we didn’t know if he would get (a sixth year of eligibility). It was kind of unknown. Then to see his former teammates get all the way to the Final Four and win it all (was tough for him). And Chris Boucher’s story is ridiculous. He was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated before the season, and he led the country in shot blocking then suffered an ACL (tear) in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tournament. We didn’t even know it was an ACL injury until Saturday when we played Arizona in the championship. We went through a lot of emotional roller coaster rides that day. To lose that game to a really good Arizona team after what happened to us was a great test to show the country, and showed us, what we could do. Those three guys will forever be permanent figures in my life and my heart. No doubt about it.

What was your role in getting them to come to Oregon?

I was the co-director of CIA Bounce Back in Toronto for many years. (Brooks and Ennis) both came from that program, and Dylan Ennis’ dad is the current director. We had a heck of a run. We put out back-to-back No. 1 picks in the NBA draft — Anthony Bennett and Andrew Wiggins — not to mention Tyler Ennis from the Houston Rockets. We had a heck of a run up there, and it’s still going. … I’ve known Dillon and Dylan since they were junior high guys in seventh and eighth grade. I’ve seen them come up from being young players to what they are now.

Such an amazing moment then to see them go from being in junior high to now they’re out there in the Final Four on the biggest stage of college basketball.

No doubt. I knew greatness was in their future. I just didn’t know to what extent. I’m so thrilled and very blessed, and we’re very humbled to be here. Again, many great players and many great coaches don’t have an opportunity to get here. That’s another funny story. Robert McCullum is another member of our coaching staff. He was an assistant for Lon Kruger at Illinois and at Florida. He was with them when Florida made a run to the Final Four (in 1994). And Coach Altman looked around and was like, “Who’s been to a Final Four?” and Coach McCullum was the only one to raise his hand.

Going back to Dylan Ennis for a second — when he had to sit and watch Villanova win a national championship, were you talking to him? What was it like for him to watch that while sitting out with an injury?

Oh, man, you can imagine. There were two sides. He was really happy for his friends; he’s still really close with those guys. But also (the feeling of), “I can’t believe I can’t experience that,” because, at the time, he didn’t know if he was going to get his sixth year. When he got his year back, in his mind he was on a mission. To know Dylan is to know that once he gets his mind set on something, he’s pretty stubborn. It was a blessing for Dylan, though, too. He got to complete his master’s degree. The young man is going to have a master’s degree from our law school at the University of Oregon. I always joke with him that I’ve got to make sure my resume is nice and tight because I’m going to be working for him one day. He’s a smart kid.

I understand that you’ve had a pretty long and arduous journey yourself. Can you describe what these last few years have been like for you and then to get to the Final Four on this big stage, what it means to you personally?

There are two sides to it. It’s humbling, and there’s obviously a spiritual side to basketball that’s been instilled in our family since I was a young kid. My dad (Marvin) was a junior high coach in Rantoul and was heavily involved in AAU basketball throughout the state of Illinois. … We were the family who would sit and watch “One Shining Moment” and all have tears in our eyes. That was us. Needless to say, that emotion will probably hit me. On Saturday, I’ll probably be shedding a tear on the inside and ready to fight somebody on the outside. We’ll make sure that we keep our emotions where they need to be, but I’d be lying if I said that when I walked in here (Thursday) that I didn’t have a wave of emotion come over me for a second. And that goes back to my mom and dad, who have both passed. They were amazing people. My dad dedicated his life to coaching and teaching. Whether he was teaching a fourth-grade girl how to shoot a basketball or dealing with a guy like Alando Tucker — who was one of his best players who played with the Phoenix Suns — it didn’t matter. He was dialed in on that kid at that moment. One of the biggest lessons I learned from his was how to live in that moment. That’s how you get yourself out of adversity when adversity hits. You’ve just got to handle the situation that’s staring right at you right now. That’s what we’ve got to do, and that’s kind of how we’ve handled the tournament. Coach broke it down in to four-team tournaments. If you look at the big enchilada, it looks like a lot, but if you look at it in four-team tournament fashion, it pieces it together. … We’re going to soak it all up.

Pretty special moment. Pretty special road, and it all started in Rantoul.

Yeah, man. Let’s do it again. We want to do this again. But, yeah, it did. When I grew up in Rantoul, Chanute Air Force Base was there. Beyond my dad’s individual teaching and what we were doing at St. Malachy — where I went — we started organized basketball in third grade. When I was in third grade, fourth grade and fifth grade, St. Malachy was winning junior high state championships and going to the state tournament. That was just kind of what we did. You bought into that culture, and we were all in on basketball as a family.

And your dad was an assistant for the junior high teams in Rantoul?

He was a coach for St. Malachy for many, many years, from an assistant to head coach, from boys to girls, and then he ran the Illinois Warriors program with Larry Butler, which was one of the best AAU programs in the country in the 90s. Many, many kids from many different levels came out that way. Back in ’94, ’95 and ’96, I ran a camp called “Super Sophs” in Rantoul out of the high school gym for the top 42 rising sophomores in the state of Illinois, and then it turned into the whole Midwest. It was sponsored by Nike and involved the whole community. That was great. And then right after that, I was an assistant coach at Rantoul for Mike Novell before being an assistant coach at Parkland College in the 95-96 season, and after that I took my first divisional coaching job at the University of Maine.

You graduated in 1988. Any favorite memories from your playing career back then?

Just the day-to-day stuff with the practices and stuff. We played for a great coach, Mike Novell. He was a great coach and disciplinarian, very organized, really talked to us about execution. We were his first team. Mike Novell took over the basketball program that was really underachieving. Coach Novell came in, and we were his first team. We were competing in the Big 12 at the time, but after I left, all the young boys we were bumping heads with at that time, like Kareem Richardson, took that next step with everything. (Being there for) that day-to-day grind of just turning a program that was underachieving into a group of guys that expected to win. That was probably the best memory. And I’m still pretty cool with all those guys, and I still keep in touch with some of my high school teammates.

Did you play with Donnell Bivens, Kareem Richardson or Brett Frerichs while you were in high school?

Donnell was a sophomore starting for us my senior year. Kareem was an eighth-grader going into ninth grade, and then Brett was Donnell’s age playing JV. Donnell played (varsity).

Do you still talk to any of them?

Occasionally. Kareem’s in the business, so we occasionally talk. Donnell’s doing really, really well. Every summer we have a basketball reunion in Rantoul with all the Rantoul players, so we get back together every so often. Kareem’s doing his thing, Donnell’s doing good, and, obviously, Brett is there in the community putting the Rantoul high school program back together — a lot of respect there for that. That was a different type of community back then with Chanute Air Force Base. It was a vibrant community. We would all play ball all day every day. We would go off base, and there were three gyms on base. We would play from 10 o’clock in the morning to 8 o’clock at night.

Did you play any other sports at RTHS?

I played baseball. I was probably a little more talented at baseball, but I was too brainwashed with basketball. We played a lot of whiffle ball and variations of baseball. I played football up until my freshman year with the Rantoul Falcons. One of my pride and joys is being able to say my class never got beat with the Rantoul Falcons. That same class of guys, at the high school, their winning percentage was off the charts. Two Big 12 championships, state tournament runs. They were really good. They were legit.

You had a calling in basketball, and I guess you could say it’s worked out a little bit.

Yeah. I’m on the right track. There was a time where it didn’t seem like it, but we stuck to our guns.

