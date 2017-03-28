Richardson’s ‘Roos reach new heights

Former Rantoul star Kareem Richardson, head coach of the University of Missouri-Kansas City mens basketball team, led the Kangaroos to the program's first-ever postseason tournament.

KANSAS CITY — The University of Missouri-Kansas City men’s basketball team had a historic season.

Led by head coach Kareem Richardson, former Rantoul star basketball player and Eagles athletics Hall of Fame member, the Kangaroos finished the season with a record of 18-17.

That run included a No. 3 seed in the Western Athletic Conference tournament, a win in the tourney to reach the semifinals and, most important, the program’s first-ever postseason tournament appearance and first-ever victory.

The ‘Roos defeated Green Bay 92-82 on March 15 in the College Basketball Invitational to advance to the quarterfinals, where they fell to Wyoming, 72-61.

Though Wyoming led by double digits most of the game, UMKC fought back several times before running out of gas.

UMKC men’s basketball had its first season in 1954, and it has been a Division I member for 30 years.

Richardson, UMKC’s fourth-year head coach who has served as an assistant at Xavier and Louisville, knows postseason success. He was on the staff of a Xavier Sweet 16 team and was an assistant on Louisville’s national championship team in 2013.

Richardson had to weather the storm of the Dec. 12 dismissal of standout guard Martez Harrison for a violation related to Title IX. He said he is proud of the team, which will now have to replace seniors Dashawn King, Kyle Steward, LaVell Boyd and Broderick Newbill.

“We are extremely proud of this team for the investment in themselves and our program,” Richardson said. “This team will always be remembered as the first team to make postseason play, and for that, I am beyond happy for them.”

