Fisher tabs Palmer as next AD

FISHER — Last week the Fisher school board approved a one-year contract to make Jake Palmer the next high school athletics director and K-12 dean of students.

Palmer will replace current AD Jon Kelly, who was approved for a three-year contract to become the new junior/senior high school principal.

Both men will take over their respective positions after June 30, as current Fisher Principal Tom Shallenberger is retiring.

Palmer also serves as the Bunnies football head coach and wrapped up his first year at the helm of the program last fall following three seasons as an assistant — one as the head coach of the junior varsity team and the last two as varsity defensive coordinator. The Villa Grove native, who is also an assistant basketball coach at Fisher, is welcoming of the new position.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to get to work closely with all of our athletic programs. We have great students, coaches and staff at Fisher,” Palmer said.

Palmer took over the football program in 2016, replacing longtime coach Matt Leng, who will be in his first year as an assistant football coach at Rantoul beginning in 2017.

The Bunnies finished 1-8 in Palmer’s first year, though they showed positive signs sprinkled throughout the season. The 26-year-old also helped lead the Bunnies basketball team to a 21-10 mark and a regional title in 2016-17.

Palmer was also the head coach of the 2014 Fisher Scotties seventh-grade boys basketball team that finished fourth at the state finals. And he was an assistant on the 2013 seventh-grade boys basketball team which also finished fourth in the state tournament.

“I have the highest expectations for our athletic programs here and hope we can continue to build on the recent successes we’ve had,” Palmer said.

Palmer has been active in the offseason in getting his athletes into the weight room for workouts. Along with those workouts, the future AD is putting an emphasis on the athletes’ growth outside of sports.

“Helping students to succeed both on and off the playing field, building young men and women of character, will be our top priority.”

