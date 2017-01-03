Collins wins leadership award

From UMKC Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – UMKC women’s basketball player Justice Collins (Springfield, Ill.) was honored with the WIN for KC Hallmark Cards Leadership award, announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Collins is a granddaughter of Percy and Lilly Collins of Rantoul. She is a daughter of Michael Collins, formerly of Rantoul, who received a scholarship to play at the University of Illinois. He now coaches at Springfield Southeast High School.

The WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards Celebration presented by Price Chopper is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, and will honor six local residents, including Collins, for their impact on women and girls in our community through sports.

“During Justice’s freshman year, she set a goal to become a leader among her peers,” UMKC women’s basketball head coach Marsha Freese said. “Little did she know what a big impact that simple plan would have. Whether she is engaging the student-athlete population as a whole or organizing her various charitable activities, Justice has set a standard for herself future student-athletes can look up to. I am so proud of Justice for always representing UMKC athletics and our women’s basketball program with such pride and enthusiasm.”

Collins is not the leading scorer or star player for the UMKC women’s basketball team. Instead, she is the team role model, confidant and leader. She serves on the UMKC and National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and is the only student-athlete and student in general on the UMKC Women’s Center Advisory Committee. Justice recently joined the newly formed NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Advancement Committee as the only student-athlete on the committee. In her free time, Justice helps and mentors teammates, student-athletes and students by promoting #ProjectMack, which is about living a life full of impact and Justice is doing just that every day.

“Justice is a true leader in every sense of the word,” Director of Athletics Carla Wilson said. “She has an extremely positive attitude in all that she undertakes, and her compassion for making sure everyone feels good about themselves and has a great day, makes others buy into her vision. I have yet to see Justice seek anything for herself – it is always about what she can do for others – from her teammates to random strangers. I am overjoyed to see her acknowledged for the impact she makes on others, because like a true leader, her mission to ‘do good’ and share it with the world would never include seeking acknowledgement for herself.”