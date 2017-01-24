Life remembered: Jabril Donald will always be known for his smile and warm personality

Rantoul graduate Jabril Donald, 19, died two weeks ago. But Donald will always be remembered for his bright smile that filled up the hallways of Rantoul Township High School.

RANTOUL — Wherever he went, and whomever he met, he was always smiling.

It didn’t matter if you had known Jabril Donald for 10 years or 10 seconds, the Rantoul Township High School graduate was always joyful and more than happy to meet new people.

Those are some of the memories that Sandy Davis, RTHS director of special services, reflected on about Donald.

Donald, 19, died on the evening of Jan. 8.

The former RTHS student is remembered for having a wonderful personality and “did not know a stranger and would talk the legs off of anybody he saw,” according to Davis.

“Jabril was always smiling and always had a positive attitude,” Davis said. “You never saw him down or negative about anything. He wasn’t a person to ever dwell on the negativity of any situation. He was always very positive.”

Donald was born three months premature and developed spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, due to the premature birth.

But the disability did not prevent Donald from making the most out of his 19 years. Donald walked the halls of RTHS, breathing life into the building with each person he saw.

Whether it was high-fiving the members of the boys basketball team, having an upward outlook on the day, or even lecturing Davis on one of her habits, Donald was always a presence of positivity.

“I’m a big soda drinker. I’m not a coffee drinker,” Davis said. “Jabril was always lecturing me about how bad soda is. ... He was a helper in our office area during certain periods of the day, and I would have to close my door when opening a soda can or Jabril would yell in (to my office), ‘Soda’s bad for you!’”

Davis has many fond memories of Donald, with whom she worked daily at the school. But that was one that she said would always stick with her, along with Donald’s propensity to tell it like it is and “never hesitate to tell someone they weren’t right, ... and he was usually pretty accurate.”

Donald could read people very well and, like a lot of teenagers, liked to socialize more than work sometimes. Oftentimes, Donald would much rather talk about the previous night’s basketball game.But he was still a hard worker, graduating in 2015.

Students with disabilities are allowed to continue to go to school and work with the teachers until the age of 22. Donald, who was also working at the Seek and Find Thrift Store, was a member of the school’s most recent honor roll.

“I can’t think of one person who had a complaint about Jabril being rude to them or not following directions,” Davis said. “He was just super to everybody he saw and just funny. He always had a funny story to tell. And he could hardly get the story out because he would be laughing so hard when he was telling the story.”

Donald was also very well remembered for something else — being a ladies’ man.

Davis said Donald would walk the halls, flirting with girls and asking them for their numbers, and, more often than not, he would get their number. That’s smoothness that some guys can only dream of having.

“There was one memory of Jabril coming into my class and saying, ‘I’ve got a problem. ... I’ve got three girls’ numbers,’” Davis remembered with a laugh. “I said, ‘I’m not really smart about these things, but that seems like a really good problem to have.’”

Donald wasn’t just smooth with the girls. He also was known for having some moves as a heck of an athlete himself.

He participated in the Rantoul Youth Center and in the Special Olympics, where he participated in basketball, baseball, and track and field and won several medals as a member of the Rantoul Crusaders. So, when he would tell the members of the Rantoul boys basketball team that he could “outjump and outscore them,” it might have been true.

“Jabril walked with a walker, but he could go down the hall faster than a lot of people who were walking without a walker,” Davis said.

Donald loved the Rantoul boys basketball team more than any other team, so prior to a game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Jan. 10, the Eagles wore warmup shirts with “#playforjabril” printed on the back, and a pregame ceremony was held to honor Donald’s memory and dedicate that night’s game to him.

Despite the emotion in the building just two days after his passing, the moment did not seem like a sad one. There was laughter and there were smiles — just the way Donald would have wanted it.

“It was (a happy moment) because Jabril was always happy,” Rantoul coach Brett Frerichs said following the game. “He always had a smile on his face, and he absolutely loved the game of basketball — even going back to previous teams I’ve had. I’ve been getting calls from former players. It really hit a lot of former players hard on (Jan. 8). (Tonight) they played with pride and took that to heart.”

Donald was such a loyal, ardent lover and supporter of the Rantoul basketball team, and was so beloved by the Eagles, that his mother, LuAnna Williams, requested that the RTHS boys basketball players be the pallbearers at his funeral on Saturday.

“It was awesome,” Davis said. “They did an absolutely wonderful job doing what they did, even though I know it was hard for several of them to take on that kind of a role. But they did an awesome job.”

During an upcoming home game, the date of which has not been decided, fans will be asked to wear the “#playforjabril” t-shirts to honor him.

Donald, who accepted Christ at an early age, played the drums for the gospel choir at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church in Rantoul in addition to serving as the drummer at a handful of other churches.

Davis said that she has many memories of Donald, but there will always be one ever-lasting thing to remember him for.

“His smile was contagious,” Davis said. “You could not be around him and not have a smile on your face. We feel blessed to have had the time with him that we did, and we will truly, truly miss Jabril.”

