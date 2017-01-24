Athlete of the Week: Angela Sieberns

Armstrong-Potomac senior Angela Sieberns was named to the all-tournament team at the Vermilion County Conference Tournament, along with teammate Madi Gayheart.

ARMSTRONG — “It’s not who we play. It’s how we play.”

Those are the words that Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball coach Nick Hipsher tells his team before every game.

It seems to be working.

“I think that has an impact on how we play because we’ve realized that we shouldn’t get freaked out by who we play and just play the game of basketball,” Trojans senior Angela Sieberns said.

Sieberns has certainly shown that the Trojans (12-10) should not be fearful of who they play next.

Following a loss to a Schlarman team on Monday night that has aspirations of winning a state championship, A-P has now won eight of its last 11 games after starting the year 4-7.

It looked like the season could have been heading for a significant nose dive, but the Trojans have turned things around 180 degrees, and Sieberns has been at the center of it all.

Along with teammate Madi Gayheart, who also had an outstanding four-game run to earn all-county honors, Sieberns earned all-county accolades at the Vermilion County Conference Tournament last week, following a 3-1 run and a third-place finish.

In the tournament’s opening game last Monday against Hoopeston Area, Sieberns poured in 17 points to help A-P to a 54-41 win.

The next game featured another high-end performance as Sieberns tallied a team-high 16 points in a 46-11 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm (along with another great shooting game from Sprague, who put up 14 points on four 3-pointers against HA and 15 points on five 3-pointers against G-RF).

Sieberns, who is the team’s leading scorer at 10.7 points per game and is shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, then netted a game-high 18 points in a win over Salt Fork to secure third place on Friday night in the VCC tourney.

“Even though I would have liked to (have) made it to the championship, the feeling after the tournament is good for me because I went out of the county tournament my senior year with a win and our record was 3-1,” Sieberns said. “As a team we feel good, too. ... Us going out with a win in the tournament will keep us going as we head into the postseason.

“We have been able to work more on working as a team. We can build from our third-place win, by going into the postseason being confident.”

