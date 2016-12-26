Eagles plan Hall of Fame night

The Rantoul boys basketball team will wear 1990s throwback uniforms like the ones Hall of Famer Donnell Bivens used to sport when the Eagles host a Hall of Fame night on Jan. 17 against Charleston.

RANTOUL — A special tribute night has been planned by Rantoul boys basketball head coach Brett Frerichs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at a home game against Charleston, a number of Rantoul Township High School athletics Hall of Fame members will be honored.

“Anything to get the community and former players involved. It should be a packed house,” Frerichs said. “I don’t think there’s ever been an event where we bring all the Hall of Famers back at once. We recognize them when they inducted, but other than that I don’t think there’s been an event where we bring them all back and recognize them as a whole. It’s just a nice way to bring back former athletes from Rantoul.”

Hall of Fame members Kareem Richardson and brothers Lee Smith and Clark Smith have also helped to add an additional feature to the night’s festitivities.

In honor of the 1990s Rantoul basketball teams, those three have helped purchase grey throwback uniforms (similiar to the ones RTHS Hall of Famer Donnell Bivens, right, used to sport) to be worn that night.

Per IHSA rules, the home team must wear white jerseys, but arrangements have already been made for the Charleston team to wear its white jerseys and Rantoul will don the grey throwbacks.

