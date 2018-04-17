'Good day' turns into 'great evening'

RURAL GIFFORD — Gordyville USA became University of Illinois North for one night last week.

More than 600 people turned out to show their support for the fight against cancer and heard from four Illini coaches, including men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and the voice of the Illini, Brian Barnhart. Also on hand was Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

The Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser brought in more than $150,000.



Underwood a key supporter

Underwood said he looked forward to being involved in the Coaches vs. Cancer effort when he was named Illini basketball coach last year.

“Absolutely that was one of the first things my wife, Susan, and I wanted to be involved with,” Underwood said.

He said he has also been involved in a fundraising event sponsored by former Illini coach Lon Kruger in Las Vegas. Last year the event raised $1.5 million in two days.

Underwood reminded those attending that Coaches vs. Cancer was started by former Missouri coach Norm Stewart.

“It was started by the other school that we never mention,” Underwood said. “And by the way, we kicked their (fannies) this year.”

Underwood said Stewart fought cancer and is a survivor.

“This thing has taken off to new levels,” said Underwood, who is part of the National Coaches vs. Cancer Council that does everything from lobbying in Washington, D.C., to events in Los Angeles.

“We’re going to find a way to get this cured,” Underwood said.

The coach’s focus then turned to the attendance at the event.

“My challenge tonight is to find out if there’s a bigger (Coaches vs. Cancer) outing than this — 650 people,” said Underwood, who also thanked attendees for welcoming him and his family into the community.

In opening the evening, Katie Champion, a member of the American Cancer Society staff, gave figures that caught a lot of people’s attention: One of every two men and one of every three women will develop cancer in their lifetime.

Champion said the American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit, non-government organization that fights cancer. She said the efforts to fight the disease have made progress — there is a 26 percent decline in mortality rates from cancer. But more work needs to be done, she said. A total of 1.7 million people a year will be diagnosed with the disease.

Barb Barker, who raised $15,000 for the Most Wanted fundraising portion of the event, put it on a more personal level.

“Closest to your hearts are the family and friends who have endured the fight and sometimes lost the battle,” Barker said. “It’s still very difficult, and there’s lots of work to be done. Please don’t stop your involvement after tonight.”

Barnhart, who serves as play-by-play announcer for many Illini sporting events, served as master of ceremonies at Gordyville. Barnhart looked at the length of the Gordyville facility and said it looks to be at least the length of a football field.

He asked Whitman if that was about right.

“You played on one,” Barnhart said.

He also noted how the Coaches vs. Cancer event had grown in this area. When it began a few years ago, the turnout was about 150 people.



Coaches talk about their teams

Illini women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey said after she was named to the job last year, the Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser was the first event she attended.

“It left such an impression with me ... about the family environment here at Illinois and Champaign-Urbana,” Fahey said.

Fahey compared building the women’s program to building a bridge.

“A lot of what you start with is your foundation,” she said. “A lot of that you don’t see because it’s under the water. If you don’t build the bridge right, if you don’t build it with integrity, ... eventually that bridge will collapse.”

Fahey said this past season, the Illini players “wore the uniform with pride,” adding that it would have been easy for the Illini not to practice hard every day as they struggled to win, but kept at it.

“Right now, the excitement in our gym, the excitement of how hard they’re working, you can only be proud of that,” said Fahey, who said improvement is coming.

The Illini signed two players in the top 100 and “another player we’re excited about.”

She said it became obvious how much Whitman loves Illinois, even when roles were reversed when she was interviewing him for the AD job at Washington University in St. Louis in 2014. Two years later, he was named Illinois athletic director and last year hired Fahey.

“The one thing when you look for jobs ... is make sure you know your boss and what he believes in and how he wants to build the program,” Fahey said, adding she believed in Whitman “and his vision and how much he loved Illinois. Even when he was at Wash U, he couldn’t hide it.”

Baseball coach Dan Hartleb said the baseball program struggled in 2016 and 2017 with young players and some players who needed an attitude adjustment.

“Last year we had good people not making good decisions,” Hartleb said. “In the fall we challenged the guys. I knew we were very talented, but my biggest concern was, do we have any leaders? Leadership is hard to find these days. True leaders bring everybody with them.”

Hartleb said the change this season has been unbelievable. A number of players have stepped into leadership roles.

The best teams, Hartleb said, are the ones that get better each day. He said that needs to continue if they have any aspirations to win a national title.

Hartleb said he’s never seen anything like the display Bren Spillane has put on this season for the Illini.

Spillane is third in the country in home runs, he is hitting around .500 and homered in 11 straight games before being injured at Maryland. At one point, Spillane went 27 for 36 at the plate.

“I haven’t even seen that in Little League,” Hartleb said. “He’s a guy who mishits balls that I think are going to be routine fly balls that go out of the ball park.”

Hartleb said the Illini were playing at a Boston Red Sox affiliate’s park in Greenville, S.C., which has the same dimensions as Fenway Park in Boston, including the Green Monster wall in left field. Spillane hit a shot over that wall, past a 15-foot walkway onto the top of a six-story apartment building.

“I’ve never seen anything like this guy,” Hartleb said. “He’s 6-5, 220. He runs like a 6.7 60, and the power is unbelievable. And he’s an athletic first baseman.”

Hartleb said the success hasn’t gone to Spillane’s head, calling him “one of the neatest kids I’ve ever been around. Very, very humble.”

The most successful program in recent years has been the men’s golf team, led by Mike Small.

“Cancer permeates all of our lives,” Small said.

He mentioned three players close to the program who have died recently from cancer — Sam Wells, a former manager for the program; Jim Thompson, who worked at the Orange and Blue golf course; and

Zach McNabby, who coached at Parkland College.

This spring, the golf team will be going for its ninth Big Ten championship in 10 years and its sixth top-five NCAA finish.

“Seventeen years ago when I took that job, that was a dream,” Small said. “Looking back at my first year here, we had a last-place team in the Big Ten.”

He said a culture change was needed. Small had never coached before. The team started the season with 12 players and finished with seven. The Illini finished last in the Big Ten.

Still, Small said it was probably the best season he has ever had “because we set the tone; we set the culture.”

Small got a chance to talk to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick by phone through a mutual friend.

“It was awesome,” Small said. “He explained what his responsibilities are” and the difficulty staying on top.

Small said in the early days the golf program used to have players who were hungry and wanted to prove something. As the program’s success continued, many players thought all they had to do was show up, they would have “pixie dust” sprinkled over them and would automatically turn into good players. He said

Belichick indicated the same thing has happened with the Patriots.

Small said Belichick’s son plays golf and is familiar with the Illini team’s success.

Underwood began his remarks by saying it had been a “pretty good day” that had “turned into a great, great evening.”

Earlier in the day, the Illini signed five players who will compete for the team this fall after signing one player in November.

“The season was one of growth,” Underwood said. “One thing that happens with growth is you see young people mature and find their way. Everybody goes to college with a dream and a vision.”

He said Leron Black was able to achieve that dream. He earned a degree, grew into an All-Big Ten player, went to play professionally “and will have a tremendous career and will support his fiancee’, soon-to-be wife.”

Underwood cited Trent Frazier, who played few minutes in the Big Ten opener against Northwestern and grew into an All-Big Ten Freshman player.

“To see Da’Monte Williams come off an ACL (injury), not play at all his senior year and hit game-winning shots, that’s fun,” Underwood said.

Underwood said he is glad the Big Ten Tournament will return to Chicago and Indianapolis, after being held for one year in New York.

Underwood ran through the list of players the Illini signed last week.

They include Giorigi Bezhanishvili, a 6-10 power forward, “a good player”; Andres Feliz (6-2), ranked the No. 1 junior college point guard in the country; Tevian Jones, a 6-7 wing from Los Angeles, “with long, long and longer arms, a very gifted player”; Allen Griffin, a 6-5 shooting guard who was the “New York Player of the Year, MVP of the state tournament who is an excellent, excellent shooter”; and Samba Kane, a 7-footer “with a long wing span who will protect the rim.”

In the fall, the Illini signed five star point guard Ayo Dosunmu, a two-time state champion at Chicago Morgan Park.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

















