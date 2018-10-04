Underwood to be among coaches attending Gordyville event

RURAL GIFFORD — Illini men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood and three other University of Illinois coaches will be on hand Wednesday night at Gordyville USA for a Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction.

With a goal of $75,000, the Coaches vs. Cancer event has raised $43,000 so far, said Stacey Huls, a member of the organizing committee.

This marks the first year the event has been held at Gordyville. Huls said the site was selected due to its size.

“We expect at least 625 guests,” Huls said. “Seventy-five tables were sold this year.”

Among those attending will be corporate sponsors, local philanthropic leaders and Fighting Illini sporting enthusiasts.

Other coaches on hand will be Illini women’s basketball coach Nancy Fahey, baseball coach Dan Hartleb and men’s golf coach Mike Small.

The activity will also include a live auction, silent auction, live entertainment and presentations by coaches.

The event gets underway with a VIP tailgate at 4:30 p.m. Dinner begins around 5:30, and auction time starts at 8 p.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $100 million for the American Cancer Society since 1993. This marks the sixth year for the U of I Coaches vs. Cancer dinner and auction.

The event is sold out.

