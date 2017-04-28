RTHS spring choral concert set May 4

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School choral department will present its Spring Showtime Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the cafetorium.
The show will feature all of the high school choirs as well as selected soloists.
Featured music will be from Broadway musicals, including “Hairspray,” “Pippin” and “Hamilton” as well as popular songs of today.
“There will be something for everybody,” director Andrea Welty-Peachey said.
There are about 15 senior students in the choral program, and they will be recognized, Welty-Peachey said.
Practice for “Spring Showtime Concert” has been ongoing since the end of February.
