Thomasboro firefighters to serve breakfast March 5

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
THOMASBORO — Thomasboro firefighters will hold an all-you-can eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 5, at the fire station.
Children 4 and younger eat free.
The fire station is located at 101 N. Church St.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.