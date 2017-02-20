Home » The Rantoul Press

Thomasboro firefighters to serve breakfast March 5

Mon, 02/20/2017 - 12:00am | The Rantoul Press

THOMASBORO — Thomasboro firefighters will hold an all-you-can eat pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 5, at the fire station.

Children 4 and younger eat free.

The fire station is located at 101 N. Church St.
 

