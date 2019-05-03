Letters to the editor

Elect Johnson to Rantoul Village Board

To the editor:

I am writing in support of Sherry Johnson for village trustee.

I have known Sherry and her husband, Jim, for many years as neighbors and friends. Sherry is an honest, respectful person, is kind and compassionate and has integrity.

She has experience in business management, is knowledgeable in economic problems here in Rantoul and is what is needed to bring the village to a better place.

A vote for Sherry is a vote for Rantoul.

Irene Johnson

Rantoul

Anderson would do a good job on village board

To the editor:

I am writing to urge you to vote for Jack Anderson for Rantoul City Schools board.

Jack is the best candidate for the board position. He has leadership abilities that come from a lifetime of public service.

I have known Jack Anderson for a number of years and had the opportunity to work with him on various community projects.

He is a military veteran, who served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps and subsequently retired after a successful career from a county sheriff’s office, attaining the executive position of assistant sheriff.

Jack’s public service experience also includes his home community, where he served for five years on his city’s planning and transportation commission, twice as chairperson. For the past seven years he has been a member of the Chanute AFB Restoration Advisory Board and for the past four years served as an elected Champaign County Board member.

Jack has a well-deserved reputation for carefully researching the issues, considering alternative solutions, then formulating comprehensive plans that not only serve the best interests of the stakeholders but also those of the entire community.

We need leaders willing to confront the issues in our schools. We need to elect board members who are honest about the challenges that lay ahead and are experienced enough to develop and implement solutions, while at the same time being fiscally conservative with our tax dollars.

Jack Anderson is the best-experienced and capable candidate to return our city schools to their previous higher standing.

Consider the diversity of leadership, management and executive experience of the six candidates running for three seats on the Rantoul City Schools board this April 2nd, and you’ll see Jack Anderson is the best candidate toward improving our schools.

Join me and vote for Jack Anderson, Rantoul City Schools board.

Lynne Larkin

Rantoul

Volunteers needed for Rantoul Athletic Boosters

To the editor:

Volunteers ensure the success of any group and event. The RTHS Athletic Boosters have a number of great volunteers, but we need more.

We are more than just concessions. Did you know that we support the community in helping with the community Christmas dinner and that we provide two college scholarships for a male and female RTHS athlete?

We also provide additional equipment needed by all sports teams. These are no small tasks, and to do these things we do offer concessions at events.

I would like to encourage more to come and join us. Currently, there are volunteers within the group that no longer have students at RTHS. They continue to help because they want the best for RTHS. Can you help?

Schedules would be such that you would see your child in their sport. Could you give a few hours, five times a year? With more volunteers, our group would grow. To be a member, you can be a former student or someone who just has a love of RTHS.

We have supported groups within RTHS. We have provided these groups with monetary support for their help. Recently, the RTHS baseball team helped. Their coach, Jon Donovan, felt it was important that they give back. We will continue to support others next year should they approach us.

I’d like to say that in the six years that I have worked with this group, I have made great friends, and seen all the things happening at RTHS. I’d like for you to consider joining me and helping us continue to assist those at RTHS.

This Thursday, March 7, is the eighth-grade night at the high school. Stop by and meet us. We’d love to have you join us.

Denise Wolken

Rantoul

























