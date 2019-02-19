Letter: Vote for Johnson in village board election

To the editor:

I write in support of my friend and neighbor, Sherry Johnson, for village trustee.

Sherry and her husband, Jim, are lifelong residents of the community, who hold values that promote the well being of all. Having run a local business with Jim, Sherry knows the economic climate needed to entice and support businesses.

As a property owner who has dutifully paid her property taxes, Sherry knows which taxes are necessary and which are oppressive. Having seen the changes and the many failed/wasteful policies that have been implemented since the closure of Chanute, Sherry can tell a good idea from a bad one.

She is her own person who will not be pressured into voting against her conscience. She has about her a decency, insight, diligence and kindness that commands my respect and support.

I urge voters in the village to give Sherry serious consideration in deciding how you’ll mark your ballot in the upcoming (April 2) election.

Kenny Chumbley

Rantoul

