Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Rantoul Press sports editor

To the editor:

I would like to say thank you so much to Zack Carpenter. He has been a true blessing for our (program), Armstrong-Potomac High School.

He has followed our sports teams, which hadn’t been done in a long time. He’s amazing at his job, very personable. Loves the kids.

If he wasn’t busy with Rantoul games he always did his best to either do our games or Fisher.

He is nonstop. He deserves a raise big time.

He is a great addition to the Rantoul Press.

Thank you again, Zack. You’re the best.

Lorraine Buenting

Potomac