Letter writers who wish to submit an epistle regarding a candidate or issue for the Nov. 6 election may do so right up until Oct. 31, the final edition of the Press before the election.

However, no letters will be accepted for print Oct. 31 that include a charge or statement against any candidate. All such letters must be submitted by the Oct. 24 edition. That will allow any candidate to rebut said statements.

Letters are limited to 300 words. All letters are subject to editing.

No more than three names will be printed on each letter. Letters must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday to appear in that week’s paper.

REQUIRED: Name, address and daytime phone number, to help us verify the authenticity of letters.