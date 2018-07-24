Letter to editor: July 25

To the editor:

There are so many working parts that make any event come together. We could not have made the Rantoul farmers market possible without the donations, help and support from the following people and entities:

Special thanks to Eric Kidwell / And Studio, Millar Construction Inc., Kellie Wahl Photos, Josh Wood, Nalyah McGhee, Paula Hopkins/A House of Flowers, Jacob Paul, Janet Brotherton/Lindsey Lane Bridal, Denny Long/Bank of Rantoul, Paul Shields/Shields Equipment Contractor, Joe and Barb Manka, Rural King, Angie Jones/Images Studios, Jill’s Creative Expressions, Corduroy, the RTHS Drumline and all of the vendors and shoppers that participated.

Our farmers market coordinators include Jasmyne Boyce, Kellie Wahl and Stephanie Beard.

We look forward to our next market on Aug. 1st. Come out and make plans to #mingleatthemarket, have dinner with your family, and help us #growtogather!

Kellie Wahl

Jasmyne Boyce

Stephanie Beard

Rantoul