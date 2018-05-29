Letter to the editor: Thank you to those who helped with track sectional

To the editor:

On Thursday May 17, RTHS hosted the sectional track meet that athletes compete at in order to get a chance to qualify for the state track meet.

It was a beautiful night with great competition. I would like to thank everyone who helped out in some way at this meet.

We had community members, Interact Club, junior high coaches, former and current high school coaches, board members, former and current track athletes, parents, administrators, cafeteria staff, our SRO officer that all played a part in helping us host a great meet.

We have received several compliments over the last few days from members of the community and coaches from other schools saying how well the meet was run.

Thank you again to everyone that helped. Without your help we would have not had such a great meet.

We definitely showed up in full force and showed people outside of our community how positive things can be here in Rantoul.

Mitch Wilson

Teacher, coach,

Rantoul Township High School