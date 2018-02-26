Letter to the Editor: Confusion at Gifford board meeting

To the editor:

After attending the Gifford Grade School board meeting on Feb. 20, 2018, and asking questions, I left there more confused than when I first walked in the door.

When it was my turn to speak, I started off by asking the board to reconsider their position on the action that they took on (Superintendent Rod) Grimsley. I then asked the board about how they did their investigation and if they would open it back up and look into other things that he may possibly have done.

My concern was if he falsified reports like these, there might be others. One of the board members got confrontational with me and said that I don’t have any proof about any other reports, which then I replied, I do not. That’s why you need to do an investigation to make sure that there’s no others.

Then I reminded the board if it wasn’t for Assistant Chief Crozier from the fire department that this matter would not be out in the open.

So this past week something has not been sitting right with me about this whole matter. In the board meeting on 20 February, one of the board members mentioned that there was no investigation. But the letter that they sent out to all the media and the parents says this, “Mr. Grimsley has taken full responsibility for his actions and has cooperated with the board in its investigation on this matter.”

So the board on Jan. 23 said that they did an investigation, but in the board meeting on Feb. 20, said that they didn’t do an investigation because there is no need to because he admitted to it. Something just doesn’t seem right Just thought I would bring this to your attention.

Ralph Cox

Father of a fifth-grader at Gifford Grade School