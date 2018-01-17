Thank you to the Gifford music department
To the editor:
I just want to say on behalf of being resident of Gifford, a big thank you to the music department of Gifford Grade School for last month’s Christmas program.
Ms. Duvall and her students did an awesome job. It is so gratifying that once again Christmas carols can be sung on school property.
Also to the student who sang one verse in High German, you did an excellent job. Keep up the good work.
Earl Smith
Gifford
