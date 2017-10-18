Proud of students for showing patriotism

To the editor:

We did not attend a recent volleyball game at RTHS, but heard about the Rantoul Rowdies student organization who showed their patriotism by wearing red, white and blue and singing proudly the national anthem.

Thank you to the Rantoul Press Oct. 4 with a front-page article about these students.

We are proud of these students and hope they continue this patriotism. We adults need to show more patriotism by praying for our country, respecting and flying our flag, thanking our veterans for our freedom etc. etc.

As you saw on television, a veteran who lost half of his leg while serving two terms in Iraq knelt down on his prosthesis and made a mockery of the NFL players saying, “This is what it is like to take a knee for our country.”

This veteran probably makes $40,000 a year while the average NFL player makes $2.6 million a year.

Colin Kaepernick said, and we quote, “I am not going to stand up and show pride in a flag for our country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Some football players are following his lead and not standing for the national anthem, and this is showing us that they do not respect our flag and our country.

Thanks again to the Rantoul Rowdies.

Gertie and Jim Richardson

Thomasboro

U of I students seek military veterans

To the editor:

Hello. I’m Caitlyn Schneeman, and I’m a junior at University of Illinois.

Myself and a few other students are starting a project on campus where we would be interviewing veterans and then producing documentaries for the veterans and their families. This project is a great way to honor veterans, and it allows students to hear history from people who experienced it directly.

We were hoping to reach out to the Champaign-Urbana community to find more veterans to interview. We know a great way to reach out to more veterans would be to connect with the local media. We were hoping a segment could be made that explains our project and gives out our contact information so that we could connect with more veterans in the area who would be willing to be interviewed.

We would be looking for veterans from any time period, and it would not matter if they served during wartime or peacetime. The veteran’s interview would be recorded on campus, and then a full-length documentary would be made for the veteran about their life and their service.

This documentary could be a great keepsake for families.

Veterans who would be interested in participating in this project may contact me at 815-979-1932 or email uiucveteranproject@gmail.com.

Caitlyn Schneeman

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign