Letter to the Editor: May 31

To the editor:

The Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County helps over 1,500 individuals a month. We could not do this without having the support of the caring people of Rantoul and the surrounding communities.

On Tuesday, May 23, we held a very successful fundraiser at the VFW in Rantoul. Again, we could not have done this without the support of the people in the area.

Special thanks to the Rantoul VFW for allowing us to hold this fundraiser at their post, and to Robert Smith for making those arrangements for us.

Also, thanks to Dan Wetmore for supplying the wine for this event. Thanks to John Coppess, Suzanne Warner, Rob Krumm, Jeff Arrigo and Doug Schroer, who made up the wonderful band that provided the music for the night.

Thank you to all the people who donated generously and attended and everyone else who donated but could not attend. We could not continue to do the work we do without your help.

Also, thank you to everyone that helped in any way with the setup, cleanup and all the food.

Terri Mickey

On behalf of the staff and board of Community Service Center