Letters to the Editor: May 17

Slap hands, Mr. Anderson
To the editor:
High fives to Jack Anderson.
The uncovered “good-ole-boy” mistakes.
Back peddling. Now that is funny.
Cathy Belcher, Rantoul
Rantucky reference not meant to offend
To the editor:
On April 26, an ad for Brookstone Estates that ran in the Rantoul Press announced a “Rantucky Derby” recreational event for our residents.
This name was selected by one of our residents to designate a game planned for the day before the Kentucky Derby. Apparently, some readers of the Press took issue with the term “Rantucky.”
We wish to assure everyone that neither the resident who suggested the term nor the Brookstone staff were aware that this term is used by some as a pejorative for our village.
We sincerely regret this and any misunderstanding that resulted.
Kathy Lantz,
Executive director
Brookstone Estates, Rantoul
Comments
