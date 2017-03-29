Letters to the editor, election-related and otherwise, March 29, 2017

Williams a big

part of Rantoul



To the editor:

Several years ago the village trustees and mayor agreed to a new form of government in Rantoul — one with a professional (village administrator) running the village and its complex system, including all departments.

They also decided to go to a part-time mayor.

I believe the decision was valid then and now.

On April 4 you will be voting for a mayor of Rantoul, and I hope it will be Neal Williams. He has the experience and the desire to make Rantoul a vibrant community and help improve its industrial, commercial and residential growth. He is strongly committed to our youth, our schools and the continued growth of Rantoul.

Neal was also a very large part of the west-side growth and many features now part of Rantoul development over the past several years as board member and mayor.

Please vote April 4. Neal and family have been a dedicated and huge part of our community.

He has all our interests at heart.

Vote for Neal Williams, mayor of Rantoul.

Joe Bolser

Rantoul



Vote to allow

county to sell

nursing home



To the editor:

The Champaign County Nursing Home holds a warm place in many hearts, but the best way to help it survive and thrive is to sell it to a company that can make it financially viable and provide higher quality of care to its residents.

Before the 2002 referendum authorizing new building bonds and a $1 million/year operating subsidy, the nursing home had a $2.2 million fund balance. Now that new building needs $10-$12 million in repairs, the nursing home fund balance has shrunk to $338,000, and it owes vendors $2.7 million.

If a $2.4 million/year subsidy ($1.4 million for the mortgage, plus $1 million for operations) didn’t solve its problems in 2002, it is not reasonable to expect another $2.5 million subsidy to fix everything now.

Please vote April 4 to authorize the Champaign County Board to sell the nursing home so it stops draining county resources away from its core functions.

And vote no on the property tax subsidy so board members aren’t tempted to keep running the nursing home themselves.

Tony Brown

Rantoul



Support county

nursing home



To the editor:

In Rantoul we are going to elect a mayor and a board of trustees. In Rantoul we also have the highest property tax in Champaign County, which also has a high tax base.

One of the primary reasons why Rantoul has the highest property tax base is not teacher cost, but because of administrative cost in our school system. This waste of tax dollars is caused because of our two superintendent-plus administrative staff system.

This system is outdated and costly and takes monies away from the real needs of properly educating our children and other needs in Champaign County.

There should not be any attempts at cuts in funds at the school level in order that the administrative staff is funded at their desired level.

Also because of the high property tax, some people are reluctant to vote for a small tax increase to keep our Champaign County Nursing Home functional.

This small tax increase is a real need as opposed to the unneeded two superintendents and staffs and probably other unnoticed frivolous spending of tax dollars that keep our property taxes high.

Champaign County needs to support a nursing home for those people who cannot afford to pay the private nursing home rates.

John King

Rantoul



Yes vote urged

for the sale of

nursing home



To the editor:

I served on the Champaign County Nursing Home board of directors for two years and recently resigned from the county board after five years of service.

There are two important referendums on the April 4 election ballot that concern the future of the Home.

The first question asks for an increase in property taxes to the maximum allowable rate for the operation of the home. Passing the increase according to the county’s consultant, Ron Aldrich, and others will only sustain the home for another six or seven years. The additional money will not change the flawed management model or likely improve the one star quality of patient care at the Home.

I urge a “no” vote on this question.

The second question would give the county board the authority to sell or dispose of the home. It would still take a super majority vote of the county board to place it in the hands of a private operator, a non-profit agency or a consortium as recommended by Mr. Aldrich.

The only option currently available to the county board is closure. Selling the home would not close it. No resident would be forced to leave, and selling it would not cause all employees to lose their jobs.

I am of the opinion the home is being operated for the benefit of the home’s employees and political advantage.

I care about sustaining the home for the benefit of the residents. Therefore, I urge a yes vote to allow the sale of the home.

Gary Maxwell

Mahomet



Williams needed

for Rantoul



To the editor:

We need Neal! I am writing in support of Neal Williams for mayor of Rantoul.

He is a long-time resident of the village and has plans and a vision for its future.

You can contact Neal about his plans, attend an open meeting or forum, read his political ads in the Rantoul Press.

We need Neal. He wants to make Rantoul an even better place for us to call home.

I urge the young voters, the middle and my fellow seniors to cast your vote for Williams on April 4.

We need Neal.

Bonnie J. Moran

Rantoul



Community

shows support

of L. Challenge



To the editor:

I just wanted to send a big thank you. My son is attending Lincoln’s Challenge Academy and is doing very well. He has a ton of support from home, but a huge support from your community.

Every time we take him out on visitation, he get compliments and words of encouragement from people in your community.

It’s great to know that the citizens of Rantoul are so supportive of such programs.

It helps boost him up and know that he is getting rewarded with kindness for his determination. I just can’t say enough how much that means to him.

Again, thank you and your citizens.

Denise and Walter Green

Momence



Endorse Smith

for re-election

as Rantoul mayor



To the editor:

It is an honor that I endorse our mayor, Chuck Smith, for re-election on April 4.

Chuck has worked tirelessly and full time for the citizens of Rantoul for the past four years. His many years of serving as a village board member prepared him well to serve as our mayor for the past four years.

As your full-time mayor, Chuck is always available to work with other local officials, school officials and all citizens to continue to improve our community. Chuck serves us with the highest degree of honesty and integrity.

Every time I happen to see Chuck I am always amazed at all the ideas and projects Chuck is working on to continually improve our community. His enthusiasm for his work as mayor in striving to make Rantoul an even better place to live and work is nothing short of amazing.

Chuck Smith serves all of Rantoul — the old, the young, the less fortunate. Not just the people in the community that are prominent and influential.

We need to continue to move forward with Mayor Chuck Smith leading our community for the next four years.

I urge all Rantoul voters to vote on April 4 for Chuck Smith for mayor.

Eldon Quick

Rantoul



Smith has many

years of service

to community



To the editor:

Re-elect Chuck Smith as mayor of Rantoul.

During his current term he has attracted new businesses to Rantoul, improved our streets, started the Rantoul Tomorrow Initiative and done many other actions that have made and will make Rantoul a better place to live and attractive to businesses — and he intends to do more such actions during his next term.

Chuck’s 16 years of Rantoul public service, 12 years as a business owner in Rantoul, a career in the U.S. Air Force and running the retirees office after the base closed have given him the experience, insight and sense of dedication we need in our mayor.

I’ve known Chuck for many years and am very pleased that he is a friend.

He is a man of great integrity, someone who truly cares about our community and strongly wants it to grow and prosper. He does his work as mayor quietly and effectively, without fanfare.

We need Chuck Smith as mayor because of how he cares about Rantoul and its future and because of what he has and will do to make Rantoul a much better place to live and operate a business.

Fred Randall

Rantoul



Williams the

man for the job



To the editor:

When I think of the many challenges and projects ahead of Rantoul, I think of Neal Williams.

When I see the recent developments made in Rantoul, I think of Neal Williams. During Neal’s last term, he was on the right track to bring Rantoul back to the people of this great community.

I still believe he can pick up where he left off and continue to guide our village in the right direction. We should vote for Neal Williams and give him the opportunity to complete our dream and his dream for Rantoul.

My family trusts Neal, and we know he has always had Rantoul’s best interest in his mind and heart. Please vote for Neal Williams.

Koleen Roseman

Rantoul



Stands by his

statements on

town fiscal health



To the editor:

Despite Mr. Smith’s claims in last week’s letter to the editor, I stand by my public statements outlining the decline of Rantoul’s fiscal health during his administration.

Mr. Smith concedes that debt has increased, the airport cash balance has decreased and funding for the police pension obligation has fallen over the last four years.

To say that these failings would have occurred “regardless of who the mayor is” demonstrates a disturbing lack of accountability for the decisions that led to these circumstances.

The fiscal picture I painted was not only accurate, it illustrates how, by almost every significant measure, Rantoul’s financial situation has fared poorly under Mr. Smith’s leadership.

I also stand by my statements about the progress made during the 12 years I served as mayor of Rantoul. The level of progress and success achieved by the extraordinary team of talented, dedicated professionals serving the village during that time was unrivaled.

I will reignite that success with a vision for the future that will maximize Rantoul’s ability to support existing businesses and to attract new retail, industrial and residential development to our community.

It was the privilege of a lifetime to serve the village of Rantoul in a leadership role, and I would welcome the opportunity to serve as your mayor for the next four years. I would be honored to earn your vote on April 4.

Neal Williams

Rantoul