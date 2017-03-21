Letters to the Editor: March 21

Smith puts heart, soul into mayor’s job



To the editor:

My wife and I moved to Rantoul March 1, 2001. It was not too long after that I met Chuck Smith.

Chuck became a close friend. I was on board before Chuck ran for mayor the first time.

With deep appreciation to Chuck, he did many things for Rantoul and asked for nothing in return. The hours of dedication mean more than words can ever express.

Thank you, Chuck.

I’m looking forward to a new strategy for Rantoul, better reputation, better quality of life, less poverty, health, school revenue, housing, development, transportation.

I know Chuck Smith will put his heart and soul into making Rantoul better.

Vote for Chuck Smith for mayor April 4, 2017.

Larry R. Hawkins

Rantoul



Williams the choice to head Rantoul post



To the editor:

On April 4, I’m voting for Neal Williams to be Rantoul’s next mayor. Here’s why I think you should also consider giving Neal your vote.

• When I relocated to Rantoul from the Chicagoland area 15 years ago, I was impressed with the quality of life and amenities my new hometown offered. At that time, Neal Williams was heading our team of village leaders. Over his tenure as mayor, the village saw many positive economic developments.

• Under Mr. Williams’ leadership, Rantoul saw the removal of blighted properties in both residential and business areas. As an example, just drive down Steffler Street and notice the difference.

• Job creation is a key to sustaining a vibrant community, and Neal has proven experience in this key area.

• As a lifelong resident of Rantoul, Neal has strong community roots and cares about partnering with Rantoul residents to make our community a great place to call home.

I attended February’s town hall meeting and listened carefully to each mayor candidate’s ideas for leading our village. Of all the candidates — who are all good men and care about Rantoul — one voice seemed to make the most sense for effectively leading our community. Neal Williams has proven leadership ability and is the clear choice to be Rantoul’s next mayor

Donna Jeno-Amici

Rantoul



Believes in Rantoul’s present, future



To the editor:

My main reason for running for village board is my overwhelming desire to see Rantoul succeed with a future that is bright and full of promise for us all. I am committed if elected to working for you the people 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

One of my first goals would be to help bridge the gap in communication that can sometimes occur. My humble opinion is that as a trustee I need to be here for you and listen to what you have to say, then take your thoughts with me to make sure that what we are trying to do is in the best interest of the whole town.

Second I would like to implement or see us start a two-prong approach to how we help revitalize the old downtown and build up by the interstate. I think we need to attract and build business out by the interstate.

If you think about when you travel on a vacation or business trip, you always exit in the town that has all you need right off the exit. So as we get more business out by the interstate, we turn and use that source of revenue to help business that is downtown and revitalize the places that are empty to attract people to invest in the old downtown as well.

These are just some thoughts that I have had over the course of campaigning. This is not an endeavor I have taken lightly. I am very committed to helping us all achieve the town we want. My goal is Rantoul today, Rantoul tomorrow and Rantoul forever.

Thank you.

Richard Medlen

Rantoul



Vote Jessica Holmes for library board



To the editor:

I came to Rantoul in 1983 and lived there continuously until 2014, moving away for health reasons.

I’ve known Jessica Holmes since 2002, continuously, through our participation and leadership of the Rantoul Theatre Group.

She has tremendous energy and dedication to whatever project she is working on at the time.

Citizens know her from Wal-Mart, Credit Union 1, Rantoul Theatre Group, Head Start, cancer walks and Rantoul Public Library programs.

I am confident that a vote for Jessica will be a wise and thoughtful choice.

She will devote her energies toward the fine Rantoul Public Library.

You can count on her.

Election day is April 4, 2017.

Come out and vote.

Larry Smith

Aurora

Former Rantoul resident 33 years



Thanks for help with candidate event



To the editor:

The Rantoul Concerned Citizens would like to thank and extend our appreciation to the mayoral and trustee candidates/ representatives for participating in the meet and greet March 18, 2017, at the American Legion Post 287.

In addition, we would like to acknowledge and thank the citizens of Rantoul who attended, those who supported the event, as well as the various media outlets that covered this worthwhile initiative. It was a great success!

We especially also want to recognize and extend our gratitude to the Women’s Auxiliary and members of the American Legion Post 287 for hosting the event.

Debbra Sweat on behalf of Rantoul Concerned Citizens



Vote to get county out of nursing home



To the editor:

I would like to correct two myths that are being circulated about the Champaign County Nursing Home referenda on the ballot April 4.

One is the myth that the only reason CCNH is losing money is Medicaid reimbursement slowness, and the other myth is that the home will close and/or seniors will have “nowhere to go” if voters approve the sell/dispose question.

The nursing home has received $37 million in property taxes since 2002, $14 million for operating subsidies. During that time, it needed another $2.8 million in bailouts from the county, spent its entire $2 million fund balance down to zero, racked up $3 million in unpaid bills and owes the county another $1 million.

Medicaid owes the home $1.1 million, so it is a relatively small part of the problem.

CCNH currently has a Medicaid census of 67 percent, while the state average is 55 percent Medicaid. If the nursing home’s new owner fills the 85 beds at CCNH that are currently empty, the number of Medicaid patients served would actually increase by 20-plus beds, even if the Medicaid percentage falls to the state average of 55 percent.

CCNH currently has a 1-star rating from Medicare, so neither management nor patient care can get any worse with a new owner. Our seniors deserve professional management, not political gamesmanship.

Vote “no” on the property tax increase, and vote “yes” to sell the nursing home on April 4.

Scott Tapley, chairman

Save CCNH – Vote to Sell

Savoy



Clarifying some issues with the village



To the editor:

A mayoral candidate gave a distorted view of the fiscal health of the village. The details of what transpired over the last four years were left out.

Since May 2013 the village of Rantoul budget has been balanced. The 2015-16 year-end audit reflected a $400,000 increase in the general fund balance since 2013.

Debt has increased; however, there are dedicated resources to pay the debt service. Most of the debt is related to infrastructure and utilities. One hundred fifth-thousand dollars of debt is related to the general fund that was used for repairs to the Rantoul Business Center and Village Hall.

Five projects have caused the corporate reserve fund to decrease. The residual debt from Hobson Drive apt, street entrance to Vista, Broadmeadow extension, demolition of buildings on South Century Boulevard and a former hardware store. Funds generated by the motor fuel tax and TIF are transferred to the corporate reserve fund to reimburse these expenditures.

The airport cash balance had decreased. The village relies on lease revenue to operate the airport. Most of the revenue to fund that department comes from lease and special events. When Vista moved from the airport to their new location, they no longer needed to lease space. That move cost the airport fund $500,000 in revenue.

Today the airport has a balanced budget.

When I took office in 2013 the police pension liability had fallen to 69.31 percent. Today that rate is at 61.38 percent.

That liability was affected by two primary elements. One, the investments failed to meet the pension board projections. Next the actuary tables reflected a longer life expectancy for our officers.

These two elements affected the contribution amount to the pension fund. Every year the village contributed the dollar amount recommended by the actuary.

Regardless of who the mayor is, these decreases would have happened.

Chuck Smith

Rantoul