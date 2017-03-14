Letters to the Editor: March 14

Backs Smith for re-election as local mayor



To the editor:

My family and I moved to the village of Rantoul 20 years ago, and through the years we have observed the economic and social changes that the village has experienced due to the closing of Chanute Air Force Base and the great recession that soon followed.

I understand that every citizen in our community has struggled to some extent and that mayors of the past have had little to no experience with such matters and were given limited resources to meet the many challenges before them, only to result in a limited success. With this in mind, I endorse Charles Smith for the office of mayor because I have seen him at work on these challenges and the accomplishments that he has made during his tenure.

One of his greatest accomplishments is the progressive program Rantoul Tomorrow, which identified and tackled the major issues that the community is facing today.

This program has identified and communicated important issues to Rantoul citizens, providing them with a transparent, organized and meaningful solution.

Though much has been done, the job has only started, and much more work remains to move forward needed accomplishments in education, housing, infrastructure and the economy.

I believe that the mayor, by his leadership, has demonstrated that the time required is warranted.

I hope you will join with me in voting for progress by voting for Mayor Charles Smith.

David Mullinix

Rantoul

Ask God for His world view



To the editor:

An individual’s world view can be described as a set of beliefs relied upon in order to make sense of his/her world.

According to the Barna Research Group, in 2009 only 9 percent of Americans held a biblical world view, with “biblical” defined, for the purpose of the study, as believing in absolute moral truth and believing in all of the survey’s selected scriptural doctrines: God, the Bible, creation, mankind, Satan, sin, salvation and Christ.

Even more shocking is that less than one-half of 1 percent of those age 18-23 had a biblical world view. Pervasive unbelief now seems to characterize a nation once considered Christian. Truly amazing!

The Bible describes Jesus as being “amazed” only two times. A distressed Roman centurion approached Him with tremendous faith, and that amazed Jesus.

Conversely, He was amazed at the intensity of unbelief which He found in His hometown of Nazareth.

In the Old Testament, unbelief resulted in a worldwide flood, and in the Israelites having to wander 40 years in the wilderness. Most tragic of all, unbelief forfeits eternal life and brings about eternal judgment.

Christ’s ultimate warning is: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life, for God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world but that the world be saved through Him. He who believes in Him is not condemned, but he who does not believe is condemned already because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”

The Lenten season might be a good time to ask the Holy Spirit for guidance in the examination of our basic world view. I wonder in which sense Christ might be “amazed” at the heart of you and of me.

Don Early

Rantoul