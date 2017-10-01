Letter to the Editor: Using technicalities to thwart the people’s will

- Our Sites
To the editor:
I pass by Brookhill each time I go to The Forum. For most of the year, Brookhill stands vacant.
Even on fall and spring Saturday mornings, the time when most courses are booked for tee time, few, if any, golfers are seen on the grounds. Thousands of residents use The Forum year round, and most of them several times a week.
If a referendum were presented for its dissolution, it would overwhelmingly be voted down. Users of Brookhill, on the other hand, are a few hundred Rantoul residents who vainly assert they are doing something wonderful but use attorneys to thwart the vote of the people.
As I understand it, Terry Workman makes his income by teaching golf at taxpayer-funded Brookhill. Of course he thinks “the park district should make necessary improvements.” But the reality is that golf courses in cold climates are terrible concepts and luxuries only wealthy communities can afford.
The Forum was started with federal funds, and it continues to be an affordable, vibrant, year-round blessing to thousands who need no more than tennis shoes to make use of it. Imagine what more the village could do for the community going forward if it did not have to struggle with the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will be required of it if it decides to take on the load of making the already-needed repairs to an aging old golf course used by a few hundred aging golfers.
I have never met Jack Anderson, but as I see it, unlike Brookhill employees and local golf trainers, he was only thinking about the town of Rantoul as he sunk his time and money into his actions.
Alan Ludwig
Rural Ludlow
Nice try Mr Ludwig, but there is one major flaw in your letter. YOU DONT LIVE HERE. While you have a right to your opinion, it holds no water.
You should feel privieged to use the Forum, on my tax dollar. You do realize that the Forum lost more money last year than Brookhill. To the tune of 3 times as much. And there aren't a thousand residents using the facility, as they only have 800 pass holders. As far as "residents" using the Forum, you arent a resident, so that number is even less.
Aging golfers!! Have you been to the course? Have you see the young people playing? The high school kids or the parents with their children. I have been to the Forum and their is no youth movement going on there.
Yeah Jack was thinking about thr town as he took money for his cause from a realtor and landlord/developer that stood to make money if Brookhill closed. Jack lied about the whole thing and got caught red handed. But thats not the first time that has happen to him.
