Time to stop the craziness

When the smart phone came onto the market, most people celebrated what this mini computer brought. It’s a great tool to stay connected, to communicate, even to work on.

Few people could have foretold what problems this piece of modern technology would bring.

Not only is the smart phone taking our minds away from face-to-face conversation — how many times do you see people staring at their phones in restaurants rather than talking to one another? — it is also a danger on our highways and byways.

Distracted driving might approach the levels of drunken driving as a culprit for causing traffic accidents. A story in this week’s Press details some of the problems with this modern phenomenon. One local woman told how she saw a driver with her head down texting before slamming into a stopped car, sending it through an intersection on Rantoul’s west side.

Maybe it would take a psychologist to explain why humans can’t wait to park their vehicles before viewing or sending a text or answering a call. What is so attractive about receiving a text message?

Cell phone usage takes our mind from better things such as staying safe behind the wheel — and keeping others safe.

The Illinois Legislature has enacted penalties making it illegal to text or talk on the phone (if the phone is up to your ear) and drive. (For some reason, it is believed it’s not distracting to talk on a hands-free device while driving.) But as Rantoul police Sgt. Dustin Morgan says in the article, the penalties obviously aren’t stiff enough. The law isn’t working.

On one occasion, Morgan ticketed the same driver twice within 45 minutes for talking on her phone.

The fines don’t hurt enough. We believe it’s time legislation is passed to protect ourselves from ourselves. Either put enough teeth into the law to make drivers think long and hard before sending that text, or mandate technology be installed in vehicles that make it impossible for cell phones to work in a vehicle.

It’s time for this craziness to end.

It’s time to hang up and drive.