A place doesn't feel like home if you don't fit in

Leatrice Pace is right. Rantoul is not an inclusive community.

People are excluded based on their ethnicity. They’re excluded based on their economic status. They’re excluded based on how long they’ve lived in the village. There are any number of cliques.

But one thing is certain: It’s like that in 99 percent of the communities in the country. Maybe 100 percent. People put up barriers between those who are not like them or those who they don’t know. Unfortunately, it’s human nature. We judge books by their cover.

That’s why it’s refreshing when people like Pace — someone who is trying to do something about the divisions — don’t just sit back and say, “That’s the way things are.”

Pace has approached village officials about trying to change things. She said the same people are involved with many of the planning activities in the community, or they’re not made aware of activities that are going on, or they’re not made to feel welcome when they do show up.

Part of the responsibility lies with people themselves as well. They need to stay informed as much as possible about activities in town and attend as many as possible.

But much of the responsibility also lies with those who already are the “movers and shakers” of Rantoul to knock down walls when the “newbies” step forward to test the waters of involvement or just to be present

The village of Rantoul wants a unified community. Officials know there are many who don’t know what is going on within the inner workings of village government or the town as a whole. One way the village has tried to remedy that problem is with the creation of a neighborhood services coordinator. Brenda Runyon will fill that role.

She wants to work with individuals, with neighborhoods, with schools, with everyone to provide unity, to build bridges between people.

Rantoul has its share of differences. Like about any town, you’ve got the old guard and the new, the young and the old, the rich and the poor, the red and yellow, black and white. But inside we pretty much have the same needs. And one of those needs is to feel accepted, to feel a part of something.

A place never really feels like home if you don’t fit in. And you’ll never fit in if you don’t get out of your comfort zone and get involved. Now it’s up to those already involved to be welcoming.

Let’s hope it happens.

