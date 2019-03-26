Chumbley script a 2019 winner at Moondance festival

The prestigious Moondance International Film Festival has named local author Kenny Chumbley’s script, “The Goblins and the Gravedigger,” a 2019 winner in the written works category.

Chumbley’s work is a retelling of a forgotten Dickens story (“The Story of the Goblins Who Stole a Sexton”) that was the model for the story (“A Christmas Carol”) that has delighted millions.

In a poll of 150,000 international film industry professionals, Moondance International Film Festival was voted the third most important film festival in the world after Cannes (France) and Sundance (Utah).

Supporters and affiliates of Moondance include Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jodie Foster, Stephanie Zimbalist, Charles Durning, Francis Ford Coppola and others.

Moondance awards are semifinalist, finalist or winner. Moondance actively promotes the winning submissions, attempting to get them sold, connected to an agent, distributed or optioned in the film industry.

