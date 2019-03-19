Poremba: Card sender insulted candidates

By PAULINE POREMBA

Rantoul Press columnist



I thank all the people who took the time to wish me a happy 77th birthday. Bless all of you, and thank you.

Now I am not sure if the group that sent the cute post cards out that said you vote for whomever, you want, just don’t vote for the two that they had pictured.

First of all, when we work at a job, everyone answers to the higher up. You want a paycheck, you do what you are told or the higher up has a great threat (“You are fired.”).

I don’t know what the rant is all about, but did you think it was smart to put their pictures and names on the cards? You mailed them out to homes and insulted them.

Did you think that was the right thing to do?

I guess it is time to start looking for common sense. It must be hiding somewhere. You people could have saved money and donated it to the library for the roof, not trashed people.

Last month I put in the column a request for a small travel trailer for Cherie Brown of Rantoul. She found one and purchased it. She is so happy that she can now go visit her grandchildren.

Jesus is the Way Prison Ministry could sure use shampoo, shower gel and toilet paper. If you can, would you like to help by donating? Let me know. You can call me at 217-898-6313. Thank you ahead of time.

I am really concerned about our library. It is so sad that an important place is not kept up as it should be. The people that work there have gone to great lengths to entertain the children in our community.

They have computers that can be used, and puzzles are offered on certain nights. Please, let’s get together and help. If you have any ideas, please share them.

I also ask everyone not to take from the food bank items that you know you will not use. Take what you know you will turn into a meal for your family. By doing this more people can and will be helped.



STRAWBERRY COOKIES

One two-layer strawberry cake mix

Two large eggs, beaten

Half cup chopped fresh strawberries

One cup for whipping cream, whipped

Combine the cake mix, eggs and strawberries in a bowl and mix well.

Fold in gently the whipped cream. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for eight to 10 minutes until golden brown.

Cool on the cookie sheet for five minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.

