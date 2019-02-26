Chumbley: Pharoah's order still being carried out

By KENNY CHUMBLEY

Rantoul Press columnist



In Marc Connelly’s wonderful 1930 play, “The Green Pastures” (wherein heaven is viewed through the eyes of African-Americans in the Deep South), there’s a scene involving Pharaoh and his head magician.

Pharaoh’s order to drown the male Hebrew babies has been carried out, but his hatred hasn’t abated; he wants to make the Israelites’ existence worse than it already is.

In response, his head magician says, “There ain’t anything meaner than killin’ babies, King.”

I wish someone would tell that to some politicians in this country.

(1) In 1973, the Supreme Court said women have a right to privacy that allows them to get an abortion. (2) When asked about the fetus’ right to life, the Court arbitrarily decreed a fetus, an unborn child, is a nonperson. (3) The Court further decreed that a person’s rights exceed a nonperson’s rights, meaning, a mother can do with a fetus whatever she wants. (4) As former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop pointed out, the Court’s logic, essentially, said that life begins at live birth.

Not anymore. Various politicians, including the Virginia governor, have recently argued born babies can be murdered if the mother decides postpartum she doesn’t want the child.

One of the most terrifying passages in the Bible is Matthew 2.16, “Then Herod . . . sent forth and put to death all the male children who were in Bethlehem . . . from 2 years old and under.”

What have we come to when our elected officials side with Pharaoh and Herod in the unspeakable atrocity of infanticide? God help us.

Wrote the noted theologian and jurist J. W. Montgomery, “Whereas all sins receive their just recompense at the last judgment, some sins are such an affront to the divine majesty that they are very likely to trigger imminent judgment in the course of human history as well” (Slaughter of the Innocents, 122). He’s right.

If — contrary to all Biblical, rational, and scientific evidence — an unborn child can be defined as a nonperson, I’m not surprised murdering a born child is defined as a social good (as Hitler, Stalin, Mao, et al. argued). But such a proposition needs to be met with our outrage! When what was once a crime (abortion) became a debate that became a practice (legalized abortion) that has now become out-and-out murder (infanticide), we need to quickly regain the virtue of anger!

In “The Lord of the Rings,” the hobbits, Merry and Pippin, meet Treebeard the Ent (a giant human-like tree). Treebeard was angry about the evils going on around him but had taken no action. When Merry and Pippin tell him about a particularly hideous treachery that was afoot, Treebeard says: “I have been idle. I have let things slip. It must stop.”

When it comes to killing babies, we must stop letting things slip. Our anger must be channeled in godly, legal ways, but folks, we must do something.

Because, listen, there’s nothing meaner than killing babies.



Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.



