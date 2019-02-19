Pace: Parents with a Voice strives to bring unity, harmony

By LEATRICE PACE

Rantoul Press columnist



It all began years ago, but the preparation time has been extensive. I am not sure why it has taken so long, but God knows for sure. His timing is never too early or to late.

In this community we have the awesome sense of God’s presence around us and through us. Let His power make you strong and bold in your walk. This journey has many resources that are meant to be used. They are not being utilized because they are so scattered about.

For us to thrive we must tap into the resources provided, and we must share the testimony of the experience that the “helps” made on your life and circumstance.

Resources like Parents with a Voice is a community-based group manifesting itself at this time to bring unity, harmony, support and awareness of the wealth of helps that we have in our community of Rantoul. I know there are families here who want change. Parents with a Voice is coming together to be an avenue for volunteerism, mentorship and resource. We are here for those who seek to have a healthy balance in their lives.

Just to name a few of the resources in our community:

1. Community Plus Federal Credit Union offers savings account options, financial teachings and programs for those who qualify such as a reliable, affordable transportation program for working people.

2. Celebrate Recovery program at Christian Life Church on Tuesday nights provides a safe, confidential program to help you overcome and have victory over any addictive behavior.

3. Youth and Family Peer Support Alliance offers services for mental health and support for a healthy life.

4. Community Service Center offers resource information for all types of assistance needed. First call for help begins by asking people who know how to connect you to services.

Be encouraged.

Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.





