Pace: What you see is what you get

For those of you who truly know me, then I know you truly see me as I am.

I am a person with a great desire and passion for helping others in need. I strive daily to be obedient to the Word of God and live a life that is a righteous example that comes from following Christ Jesus.

If you see me I hope you can tell that I am not here to deceive you in anyway. I will always try to be open, honest and transparent. I will always have your best interest at heart. And saying that I must also tell you that the works of the devil are actively tearing apart our families and our nation. Destroying our foundations and infrastructures.

It is time to recognize the evil that exists in our personal lives and in our world. If you have noticed and are aware of all the current events in our world, then you know evil prevails for now, but in the end Christ’s appearance will change all outcomes.

Which side of eternity will you be on? Some will cross over to a life far worse than the one they just came from, and others will be immediately welcomed in the presence of the King.

One other thing I would like to say in this letter of encouragement: Please be aware of your choices in life and make sure to protect and teach others that we are stronger together than apart. Those who separate themselves from others are not choosing to be unified but biased in their thinking and way of living a life that was created by God.

If you know to do better, please do better because the way you live your life in the public speaks to how you life your life in private. Nothing is ever kept in the dark forever.

You may not be known personally, but you are known by the way you make choices for your life and the lives you are responsible for as part of your family.

Be encouraged.



Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.