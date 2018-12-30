Interested in writing a column?

Attention, budding writers: Have you always wanted to see your name in print and online as author?

Now’s your chance. Rantoul Press is looking for a columnist or two, whose writings will appear on this page.

The column can be opinion-related — left, right or in the middle — or it can be about any number of topics related to everyday life. After all, we have columnists who write about art, horses, Christianity and other topics. If you’re interested, contact Dave Hinton at 892-9614 or dhinton@rantoulpress.com