Porter: What music do we want at our funeral?

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist



We’ve been watching a new series on Netflix that had a funeral scene where there were live, upbeat musical performances. It got us talking about what kind of funerals we want to have when the time comes.

It’s not that either one of us thinks that “the time” is imminent. Based on our family histories, “the time” could still be 40 years away. Still, we know we have less time ahead of us than we have behind us, so it’s good to have these conversations.

Of course, by the time we hit our 80s or 90s, we may care a lot less about what goes on when we’re lying in a box on a table. By that time, our guest lists may be considerably smaller, too.

Jennie says she doesn’t even want a funeral, but she knows if she goes first, I’m going to have one for her. She’s taught kindergarten for three decades, so I might have to rent the State Farm Center in Urbana for all the people whose lives she’s touched.

For my ceremony, a phone booth might be big enough, but there may be a lot of people who want to come by to make sure I’m gone.

Our musical selections are vastly different. Jennie wants happy music. And disco, which I think she includes under the genre of “happy music.” It wouldn’t bother her if people got up and danced. Under the circumstances, I guess it wouldn’t bother her if they didn’t.

I want music that will make people cry. I’m aware that my passing alone might not make many people weep, so I want music that will put them in the proper mood. I want a wailing, sobbing, distraught audience. I know the next day, they’ll go on with their lives and they won’t think much about me. But they can set aside their joy and glee for the 40 minutes that my funeral will take up.

First up on my playlist is Warren Zevon’s “Keep Me In Your Heart.” The song acknowledges that the memory of most of us is not permanent as it implores the listener to “keep me in your heart for a while.”

The song is more about dying than being dead: “Shadows are fallin’ and I’m runnin’ out of breath. Keep me in your heart for a while. If I leave you it doesn’t mean I love you any less. Keep me in your heart for a while.”

The song choice is really for my wife: “Sometimes when you’re doin’ simple things around the house, maybe you’ll think of me and smile. You know I’m tied to you like the buttons on your blouse. Keep me in your heart for a while.” If she goes first, God forbid, we can scratch this one off the playlist.

My other choices are more traditional dirges: Bagpipes playing ‘Amazing Grace’. Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High On That Mountain.” If those two don’t bring a tear to your eye, you’re not human.

My wife’s selections are more along the lines of K.C. Summers’ “Boogie Shoes.” What do you expect from a woman who chose Sesame Street’s “Mahna Mahna” for our wedding march?

She also wants Lynn Anderson’s “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden.” It’s one of her favorite songs, and she just wants to share with her guests the songs that have made her happy.

I will do my best to comply with her wishes, but they won’t make me happy. You could bring in a clown playing a banjo and I wouldn’t be smiling. I can’t think of one happy thing about it.

I guess in the end, it doesn’t matter what music is played at my funeral. I’m pretty sure I won’t be listening.



© Copyright 2018 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. As for my burial, just spread my ashes wherever you like. I don’t want to spend an eternity under a rock nobody visits.