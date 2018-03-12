Kelley: Live your story, write it down

This month’s column has been on my mind for months, all through the days of summer and into the fall; ever since I emailed Editor Dave Hinton with the news that it would be my last.

Its existence in the back of my mind has signified a timepiece, a marker, for I knew when this day arrived, it would be the end of the year and a turning of a page towards the end of my career as I transition into retirement.

As I sit here on a grey, quiet November afternoon, listening to some melancholy music, paging through some of my scrapbooks for inspiration, I come across a personal letter from Dorothy Seymour Mills. Dorothy wrote the first book I ever loved. The book is “Ann Likes Red,” and Mom told me how, before I could even read, she had read the book to me so many times that I had it memorized and corrected her if she missed a word.

Dorothy told me how she intended very early to work with words and that she wrote daily even when in grammar school.

Likewise, I can’t recall a time when I didn’t write. Reading and writing were my favorite subjects, and though I was considered shy with strangers or in new experiences, I found it easy to express words on paper. I come by it naturally — my dad is a fluent writer with an abundance of subject material, and I grew up accustomed to seeing his name in the newspaper either via letters to the editors, or in a news feature where he was grass rooting some community cause on behalf of the homeowners association. He also took the time to write to strangers if he wanted to encourage or connect with a shared experience. My mom as well had a beautiful way with words.

I don’t excel at writing fiction. From someone who inwardly gets lost in imagination, I have little use for putting that onto paper. Instead, anyone who has bothered to read my columns over the past 10 years has come to know that I write from personal connection.

Years of journaling, blogging, articles and book drafts led me through life without much of a challenge. However, during the fall of 2007, I was open to whatever plans God had for me, and an advertisement in the Rantoul Press caught my eye: “Got something to say? Become a columnist.”

That blurb is glued into a scrapbook along with a list of column title ideas in my dad’s handwriting, one of which is “Expressions.” I emailed Dave a sample of my work and, in my eyes, was offered the world — a chance to write regularly, a challenge to sharpen my skills, to put myself out there at the scrutiny of others.

My first column ran Dec. 12, 2007, when I wrote about the importance of taking advantage of the opportunities we’re given to make a difference in someone else’s life. I wroter about my sweet friend, Melissa, and the tragic loss of opportunity after her life ended abruptly at only 22 that autumn.

Instead of scrutiny, I was greeted with praise and acknowledgement from journalists, friends and family, and through the years, strangers who became friends.

Even though all columns were issued gratis, I treated each one as serious as a paid career, paying close attention to details, research and an effort to always be on time. On the rare occasion that I wrote fluff, I was never happy with those pieces. Instead, I attempted to cover every facet of the human experience and history, being ever mindful of how fast life goes and encouraging whenever possible that we should look beyond our daily tasks, and slow it down to focus on the things, the people, who really matter.

I’ve written about beloved places in the past that are no longer there; my husband, Jim, trudging through a thick overgrown forest to gather me some bricks from a mansion in rubble where my mom once stood in amazement as a little girl, watching a Monarch emerge from its Chrysalis. I tracked down the mystery of a painting that has been in our family since the 1930s and formed a friendship with the great-niece of the artist.

I wrote about the importance of family dinners and road trips, and paid tribute to American icons such as the front porch and the neighbors that gather there. There were articles about family reunions, maps, Alzheimer’s, vinyl records, mysterious names on a sidewalk, forgiveness, immigration, heirloom gardening and graveyards.

There have been 133 columns to be exact; most well over 1,000 words.

Once in a while, I’d feel a tinge of my old self with the wish to gripe about something political as I did in those editorial letters long ago in the Chicago area, but Jim reminded me that there are far enough political commentators, and that it would be my sweet family stories that I’d most be appreciated and remembered for.

I’m not sure where the years will head, but I know I’ll still be writing even if I’m the sole reader. In the end it’s all just words and what you decide to do with them, but after losing my mom this September after her long, courageous battle with dementia, followed quickly by my stepdaughters losing their young mom in a tragic accident, followed by my daughter losing her dear aunt, I will leave you with a little bit of wisdom. Turn off your phone, put it away, be present in the world that’s right before your eyes, while recognizing that all you see isn’t all there is either. Live your story; write it down on paper and in the hearts of your loved ones so it will be passed along through time.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.