Porter: Amazing how delivery, tone affect a message

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist



I was listening to a comedian who went on a rant about multitasking. He claimed there’s no such thing. It’s just doing two things simultaneously and neither of them well. It would be better, he said, to concentrate on one task at a time.

I thought his message made sense. I tend to be one of those people who tries to combine chores, especially if one of them is something I don’t particularly like to do.

For instance, work doesn’t seem as much like work if I’m able to enjoy a cigar at the same time. But the cigar does slow down the work. The work doesn’t really slow down the cigar.

I’m also one of those people who can’t use a bathroom without taking something to read in with me (since my wife won’t let me smoke cigars in the john). I look at it this way: I don’t have much time for reading, and if I’m stuck in one place, anyway, let’s kill two birds with one stone. I realize that the bathroom task would take less time if I wasn’t also trying to read or play games on my phone.

So, I bought into the comedian’s message even though it wasn’t particularly funny, and isn’t that what comedians are supposed to be? But, it occurred to me that part of the reason I believed him was his delivery. He shouted his comments with feigned angry indignation.

The message could have been anything. It was that delivery that made it entertaining and also believable. It’s a method we hear frequently these days on talk radio and television — people shouting at us as if their passion makes them more credible.

Many of us apply the same technique without realizing it. We want to convince someone that they’re wrong and we’re right, so we up the volume. We talk faster and louder because we want our message to penetrate and stick.

When you ignore the angry indignation and consider the message on its face, you’ll often find that the message is just dumb.



The multitasking argument is one of them. A lot of times, you can get way more done if you work on several things at the same time.

In my line of work, for instance, I deal with a lot of large computer files. If I’m converting a file, there’s no reason for me to sit and watch the little ball on the screen spin. I can click over to another file and work on it while watching the progress of the file on the side. When the ball stops spinning, I can switch back over to it and upload it to a website where the little ball starts spinning again. I don’t sit and watch it. I go back to that other file and work on that.

As I write this, I have 18 applications open on my computer at the same time. Some are idle while others are processing.

My point isn’t about multitasking, though. It’s about that delivery style. I’ve gotten so tired of hearing people yell at me that I’ve started discounting their credibility. I’ve decided that if you have to shout your message to me, maybe your message can’t stand on its own.

It’s rampant in public affairs. I call it confrontational politics. Just like the comedian’s delivery, it’s become a form of entertainment. Serious but calm debate is boring. Intellectual discussions are arrogant. Politeness is political correctness and that’s sooo yesterday. We like people who “call it like they see it” and “aren’t afraid to say it” even if “it” is bag full of poodle droppings.

I’m reminded of the fire and brimstone preacher. Part of his effectiveness is his ability to whip people into a frenzy. There’s a snowball effect where the passion and the energy override the message. That’s not a slam on religion, just on the delivery. We all know charlatans with fringe beliefs who draw people in with more charisma than Christianity.

Once, in a job interview, I was asked if I ever yell at employees. I responded that I’m not really a yeller, but sometimes, that’s the only way to show people that you’re serious. I wasn’t proud of that answer, but they hired me.

As a parent, I didn’t raise my voice often, but I did on occasion. I figured it was better than smacking them. Sometimes, you have to assert your authority and make sure your voice is heard over theirs.

But when I’m watching the news, the commentator has no authority over me and I’m not his kid. I’m not going to be swayed by his authoritative or snarky delivery. I want to focus on his message and parse his words while multitasking with that little ball spinning on my computer.

It’s been amazing how different the news sounds when I take the delivery and move it to the side. You should try it for yourself. Or, should I say, YOU SHOULD TRY IT FOR YOURSELF!!!

Enjoying a cigar doesn't make that little wheel spin any faster, but it does make it a little less frustrating.