Kelley: Retirement dream a reality

Linda Kelley in 1984, soon after she began her career at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

My mom always said that life feels like a dream; it passes quickly and everything that occurs eventually becomes a blurred memory, almost as if it never happened.

In October of 1984, I was one month away from my 20th birthday and working part-time at a family-owned art distributor, in Frankfort, Illinois. I enjoyed the part-time employment and friendships made there, and had little realization how fast life would go and was happily living out my existence. However, the business was failing and my hours were being cut. My Dad was a devout employee at the University of Illinois at Chicago since the early 1960’s when he first worked as a Painter at the Champaign campus and he was always trying to convince me into working there.

I originally balked at the idea, but as my work hours grew scarcer, Dad’s idea looked more promising and I agreed that I’d try it, though I doubted it would work out.

After taking various Civil Service exams and interviewing on the same day for several positions, I can only remember the meeting with Dr. Penny Persico at the College of Medicine.

Penny had a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and was an Assistant Dean for the College of Medicine. She also had a background in computer programming and was instrumental in bringing the use of a computer programming tool and the first personal computers to the College. I was offered a secretarial position in Penny’s office that ultimately set my course in life.

Soon after beginning my new job, I was able to adjust my work schedule to coordinate with that of my Dad’s, so that we could commute together. We’d arrive early each day, often stopping for breakfast at either the University Hospital cafeteria or the smaller vending-machine cafeteria located just inside the entrance to the clinics.

A homeless man approached me during one of those first mornings and sensing my panic, one of Dad’s friends shooed him away. Growing up in the relatively-sheltered suburb of Orland Park, I wasn’t initially comfortable on campus.

Over time though I became very confident in the vibrant city environment and ended up loving the place.

Those years were great ones. Penny was a dynamo and instrumental in my early successes by recognizing and encouraging my technical abilities. I tested and promoted to a Management Analyst Programmer position, where I learned to program in Model 204, a high performance, high capacity database management system from Computer Corporation of America that powers some of the largest and busiest database applications in the world, particularly in government and military applications.

It seemed like I knew everyone on campus; the elevator operators, the bus drivers, the building service workers, all of the painter crew, electricians, carpenters, doctors, students, and good friends made within the Student Affairs office at the College of Medicine.

There was a great sense of camaraderie with the staff really being a part of each other’s lives, both on and off campus. Unlike other campuses that have quiet summer months, the Medical Center bustled year round with patients, doctors and researchers.

There were elaborate Christmas parties and celebrations throughout the year. The campus connects with Taylor Street, Chicago’s “Little Italy” neighborhood, where Dad and his friendly painter buddies held numerous parties over the years. Demenzo’s Pizza was a favorite, and The Patio had great Italian Beef and Vienna Beef Hot Dogs. Taylor Street is also home to the famous Rosebud restaurant, where legendary stars have dined regularly over its 45-year existence and Frank Sinatra had a favorite table. On the third Thursday of every March, Hawkeye’s Bar on Taylor, hosted the College of Medicine Match Day, the event that determines where medical students will spend their residency.

Delivering office mail to the Anatomy Lab on an upper floor of the College of Medicine was an experience. I’d walk straight through the lab to the offices, keeping my eyes affixed straight ahead, so as not to notice the cadavers on the lab tables. There were times, particularly during the summer months, where the slight odor of formaldehyde was evident within the halls of the college.

There were long commutes, particularly in the winter, and Valentine’s Day of 1990 produced a massive snowstorm that reached peak intensity during the afternoon hours as the gusty winds piled heavy snow into deep drifts and the city did not begin plowing until it was too late. Dad and I stopped for gas before we hit the Stevenson Expressway to make our way home and I remember driving up to our Damen Avenue entrance to Interstate 55 and asking “Where are the lanes?” as it was just one big, snowy, tundra. A 21.7 mile trip, took us over 3 hours to get home.

Yes, those were the days. After Dad’s retirement, I drove with my sister Ann for a time, before switching to public transportation, taking the Metra Train and the commuter bus. If I wanted to leave work early, I had to take the “L” which was part elevated railroad and part subway, to Union Station where I’d catch the Metra Train to Orland Park.

I left the Chicago campus while at the end of my maternity leave in 1996, just after my daughter Sarah’s birth and returned to the Champaign campus in the spring of 2001; back to where Dad began his University career. I’ve been very fortunate to work with a great group of people within the Gies College of Business for the entirety of my Champaign years.

In 1984, I was the same age as the students but swiftly moved ever further away from that age as the years went by and I ask myself, how did I get here?

Early 2019, I will file for retirement and my 30-year career with the place that I thought would never work out for me, will come to an end. I hoped both parents would be alive to see this milestone, but my Mom died September 3rd and in a bittersweet irony, my last day of work occurs on what would have been her 89th birthday. The man who encouraged me to pursue this avenue of employment remains and is as steadfast today in his admiration for the University as he was 28 years ago when he retired. Some things in life are just like that. It’s all so surreal and yes, feels very much like a dream.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.