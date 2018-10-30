Porter: Not winning Powerball a good thing

Writing this column this week can mean only one thing: I didn’t win the billion-dollar Powerball lottery.

I don’t normally play the lottery, but when the pot is that big, somebody has to win it, and I figure it might as well be me.

As I contemplated buying a ticket, I thought about what I might do with all that money. It would be a life changer for sure, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.

If I had such a winning ticket, the first thing I would do is go into hiding. Then I’d call my buddy Duff and have him lock my ticket up in his bank vault. When you have the golden ticket, there are other people out there who would like to relieve you of it.

Having that kind of money, especially all at once, creates a new job. Your job is now managing and protecting your money. But my thoughts immediately went toward how I could help others. I think it’s natural for people like me who don’t have gobs of money to think about spreading it around because we know we don’t need it. We’ve gotten by this long without it.

My first charity would be my family. My siblings and my wife’s siblings and our children would all become millionaires overnight. That should cut out any sibling rivalry, resentment and requests for loans that never get paid back. If you can’t be happy with a million bucks in your pocket, you just don’t want to be happy.

I then thought about security for my family. People with that kind of money are sometimes targets of kidnappers who want to hold you up for ransom. I wouldn’t mind the ransom so much as the potential harm that could come to people I love. So I would feel compelled to protect them.

People who acquire a lot of money over time add security measures as they are needed. But when you get hundreds of millions of dollars dropped in your lap, there’s no preparation for that.

I then thought about preserving the newspapers that my wife and I own. It might be natural to think that one would simply sell them or abandon them; take the money and run. But I didn’t get into this business for the money, and I’m not going to get out of it for the same reason. I would hire the staff I need to ensure that the newspapers would continue to operate and become even better even if it meant losing a lot of money.

It’s a horrible business plan, but what would I care if I lost millions of dollars when I have hundreds of millions in the bank? Clearly, I’m not a businessman. I could lose $1.5 million a year for a hundred years and still have plenty of money for myself. Plus, that’s still way less than Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker have spent on the gubernatorial race. Let that sink in.

My next thought was how could I help the communities and schools where I live and where I have newspapers. My interest there is less on amenities like swimming pools and new uniforms and scoreboards and more in making sure that kids are fed and have academic offerings unmatched anywhere in the country. I would want to look at things that would improve the quality of life for everyone.

It would be easy for the spending to get out of control. It seems like it would take forever to spend a billion dollars, but I’ve spent about $200 million in just a few paragraphs. I’ll be broke by the end of this essay.

So, I’d look at establishing a foundation and creating some ground rules for funding. I think there’s a risk in giving too much.

Warren Buffet is credited with saying that he wants to give his kids enough money that they can do something but not so much that they can do nothing. I would want my kids to continue to work and contribute to their own successes. So, college tuition, yes; Ferrari, no.

That’s not to say I wouldn’t buy a few toys. OK, a lot of toys.

My wife said she would want to buy a new car. Honey, we would have a warehouse full of cars. I’d have so many cars that I’d need to hire a staff to maintain them and drive me around in them.

And houses. I’m particularly fond of Victorian mansions, so I would look for big, old homes that I could restore. I’d find them in various places throughout the country so I could move around and have places to stay. I’d pay people to live in them so they wouldn’t sit empty.

That’s not a new idea. I was one of those live-ins in my younger days. For three years, I housesat a 17-room Victorian house. The owners lived on the east coast, and they paid me $2 a night to stay there. They also paid the utilities and a groundskeeper. My only responsibility was to sleep there at night.

I would continue to write my column because that’s what I do. The focus would shift from the insignificant ramblings of a peon to the meaningless adventures of the rich yet not famous. That would last about three months until I was out of money; then it would become the desperate deeds of the destitute.

So it’s just as well that I didn’t win. I’m right back where I started without wasting three months of pampering myself. Plus, nobody wants to kidnap my grandkids, so that’s good.

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. As Steven Wright said: You can’t have everything; where would you put it?