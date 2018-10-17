Wang: Art photo exhibition on display at Asian American Cultural Center

The Champaign Chinese Magazine photography exhibition is shown on display in Asian American Cultural Center. The art is on display through October.

An art photography exhibition is now on display through the end of October with a closing reception and artists gallery talk from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at the university’s Asian American Cultural Center.

This is a juried photography exhibition by the Champaign Chinese Magazine, which was launched in 1992. This magazine is a platform for people to write and share their living and working experiences and stories literally.

It is the only formal publication of Chinese magazine in Champaign County. Currently, its publication is sponsored by the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois (CAACI) — a cultural and not-for-profit organization. Therefore, there is no political, religious or commercial affiliations.

Its main goal is to promote a better understanding of Chinese -American culture.

This photography exhibition is organized and curated by the Champaign Chinese Magazine Editorial Committee to encourage the sharing and promotion of art photography. There were more than 200 photographs submitted during the last summer from local and international professional and hobbyist photographers.

Due to the limited exhibition space, the committee selected 38 photographs by the following 19 people for this year’s exhibition:

Edmond Chow, Xiaohui Fan, Seth Griffin, Mark Hart, Zach Huang, Quan Li, Tracy Lin, Bo Liu, Hui Liu, Xinhong Liu, Olivia Mahaffey, Changshen Ming, Ming Tang, Jian Wang, Ying Wang, Hanping Xu, Mike Yeh, Linhong Zhang and Suming Zhang.

As one of the five exhibition committee members, I noticed many photos submitted were taken by mobile phone. The photo subjects are mainly the authors’ everyday life and surroundings. Each photograph is the creation and expression of its author.

This phenomenon got me so excited, and I started wondering how should we define this new category of phone photography or in a more general term: Phone Culture?

Although I anticipated something might be there, to my surprise, when I Google-searched, I found there were actually a lot of online listings about phone photography and phone culture. There was even a world contest of this category of photography started more than 10 years ago.

According to this online posting: “The i-Phone photography awards (IPPAWARDS) is the first and the longest-running iPhone photography competition since 2007. IPPAWARDS has been celebrating the creativity of the iPhone users since the first iPhone has inspired, excited and engaged the users worldwide.

“Since then every year, IPPAWARDS has selected the best shots among thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from 140-plus countries around the world. Winners are selected by the jury members in several steps and The Photographers of the Year and the category winners prizes awarded. IPPAwards pays tribute to the stunning imagery that can be captured with even the smallest of cameras, reminding us that the person behind the lens plays a significant part in the making of a picture.”

Came off the internet, I took another close look at the exhibition. All artworks on display are so unique and interesting because they are all associated or reflected the photographer’s life. As retired UI art professor Peter Bodnar pointed out in an interview: “I think each person must develop his or her approach. A work of art is no more than the person viewing it.”

In addition, my attention was also drawn to the two most innocent photos taken by a 6-year- old child, Olivia Mahaffey. Of course, technically her photo skills are rather immature. But she took the photos so natural and innocent (or naive).

The beauty of the childishness of her photos helped me better understand what Picasso once said: “Give me three years I can paint like Rembrandt. However, I need the rest of my whole life to be able to paint like a child again.”

What Picasso emphasized here is the true vision of the artist rather than the skills or techniques of the artist.

I sorely enjoyed viewing the exhibition and would like to thank all the exhibiting photographers by borrowing what Peter Bodnar autographed for me inside the front page of his art book, “Thank you for being a part of my life.”

Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu