Wang: Too many died without getting their mind out into the world

Art is not about the subject itself but the matter of it.

My newest art exhibition “The Neo Realism — Western Influence on Eastern Art” is on display from Sept. 4-29 at the Anne Lloyd Gallery/Madden Arts Center, Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St., Decatur.

Exhibiting artists are including me and my fellow artists: A Li, Duan Xue Jing, Fu Kai Yun, Guo Rui Zhi, He Xiao Ping, Huan De Ji, Ian Wang, Kun Bulei, Li Wenli, Ma Xiao Ming, Nie Nan Xian, Peng Cheng, Sha Zhibin, Wang Xinman, Wang Yun Hong, Wu Zi Jie, Xu Zijun and Zhao Kun Nan.

This exhibition is one of the most ambitious projects of my art career, and it is sponsored by my U.S.–China Cultural and Arts Exchange Program established in Rantoul. It is a result of my more than 20 years of study, direct participation and interaction with this group of artists and this art movement.

All artists selected to be presented in this exhibition are from my birthplace of Kunming, China. They are all art school graduates and so-called professional artists in American terms. Most of them have studied or exhibited in our local community and in America. Therefore, they have been influenced one way or another by the contemporary American art and Modernism art movements here locally.

People lived in what is now China long before the beginning of written history. Primitive humans probably inhabited parts of eastern China about 2 million years ago.

Prehistoric human beings known as the Peking (or Beijing) people lived between about 400,000 and 600,000 years ago in what is now northern China. By about 10,000 B.C., a number of cultures had developed in this area.

Today China is the world’s third-largest country in land mass. Only Russia and Canada are larger. China’s land is as varied as it is vast. It ranges from sub-arctic regions in the north to tropical lowlands in the south and from fertile plains in the east to deserts in the west.

The Chinese have one of the longest and greatest artistic traditions in the world. Chinese pottery and jade from the 4000s B.C. showed a great deal of technical skill and artistic refinement. During the Shang (1766-1045 B.C.) and Zhou (1045-256 B.C.) dynasties, Chinese metalworkers excelled in bronze work. Late in the Zhou Dynasty, the Chinese produced remarkable textiles and lacquered items.

Most early Chinese art reflected the power and mystery of nature. Chinese potters painted sophisticated designs on their vessels as early as the 4000 B.C. Painting on silk began during the Shang Dynasty. Painting on paper began after the Chinese invented paper in 200 B.C.

Early paintings showed people, animals, spirits or abstract designs. Landscapes became the chief subject of Chinese painting by the A.D. 900s. During the Song Dynasty (960-1279), many artists painted landscapes showing towering mountains and vast expanses of water. This art expressed a harmony between nature and the human spirit.

Chinese calligraphy (fine handwriting) has long been closely linked with the arts of poetry and painting. The use of a brush for writing became common during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.-A.D. 220). The Chinese traditionally considered calligraphy as the highest form of art.

Around 200 B.C., Chinese art and literature began to focus on mythical and historical figures, and human situations and values. By the Song Dynasty, nature had again become a prominent theme in Chinese art and literature. Chinese artists emphasized the balance between two principal forces of nature, called yin and yang.

Landscape painters, for example, aimed for harmony, rhythm and balance in their compositions. Chinese writers, musicians and architects also tried to capture these qualities in their work.

Since the funding of New China in 1949 until the Chinese economic reforms and China’s open-door policy movement began in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the official dominant art style in the country had been Social Realism.

On the other hand, the United States had been a leading force of Modernism art movements, especially the abstract and conceptual art movements, in the West since the early part of the 20th century.

Because most artists presented in this exhibition were born in the 1970s and 1980s in China, the fundamental Western art influence had been the American abstract and conceptual art on their traditional Chinese scholar or literati art and the Social Realism. In the same periods in the U.S. there were some New Realism art movements which directly or indirectly influenced the Neo Realism movements among this group of artists in Yunnan of China, just to name a few: New Realism 1955-1960, New Figuration 1970- and New Image Painting 1980-.

I just want to highlight some contemporary artists and their artwork on display in this exhibition.

Interestingly, until his third visit to Rantoul and America for art exhibitions and exchange programs, artist Sha Zhibin had been taught, teaching and painting in the traditional Chinese style of Social Realism, but in this exhibition Sha had painted and shown his Western Modernism symbolic abstract art.

In curating this exhibition and through my discussions with the artist, I have realized that the switch or, more accurately, the new development Sha made is almost identical to what Gkoohovat defined in 1931: “For me, we live in a real world. So art-wise I do not stop at realism. I need to go beyond the real world, bigger and much more. That does not mean I can’t do realism. Actually I do not know when I switch from real to abstract or conceptual. I do all of them, and do them the same time.” (Quoted from an exhibition at the National Art Museum in DC in 2013).

The huge, about 5 feet high and 4 feet wide, painting by Kun Bulei is oil on canvas. The whole idea is about the conflicts and historical heritage/influence of Chairman Mao and the current social, economic reforms, modernization and the entering Western influences in China.

By the artwork on display in this exhibition Duan Xue Jing takes us to her personal deep inside subtle and surreal world. Although she paints in the classic Western Surrealism style with careful composition and total control of all elements of her painting flow and color interactions, we can often see her incorporation of traditional Chinese philosophy and psychology into her painting landscape.

As one of her exhibition curators pointed out in the past, “Every (her painting) background is an imaginary landscape, ethereal and beautiful, far away from reality but close to the traditional Chinese landscape.” Indeed, “Her paintings blend melancholy and tragedy, sometimes gloomy but yet beautiful. She involves us in the world of her self-created dolls, tender and terrifying at the same time” (Raquel Aranda & Raquel Santamaria, TRIBECA Art Gallery).

In her paintings, Wang Xinman explores the intersection of Western art and Asian culture, using contemporary styles and techniques to express contemporary themes.

For Western viewers, her early paintings are in the style of or influenced by the French Impressionist painter Henry Mattes. But for me, I can also see the Neo Realism art movements of this group of Yunnan artists which started about 30 years ago when China started economic reforms and opened its door to the world.

Wang Xinman’s artistic and cultural expressions are so vigorous, its expressionistic vocabulary and topical themes are such a daring combination of both traditional Chinese form and Western abstract art. Her latest painting was made in California and is on display in this exhibition. It describes an Asian girl who went to American schools, wore American clothes, colored her hair, got tanned and put up American makeup. She tried the best she could. Still, she could not fit in. So she becomes a professional outsider.

On display by Fu Kai Yun is a typical sample and excellent demonstration of Chinese natural realism and scholar’s conceptual art. An ancient Chinese art theory believes it is easier to paint a ghost but difficult to paint a horse realistically because people know what a horse looks like and nobody knows what a ghost is. But on the other hand, Chinese master painter Qi Bai Shi pointed out, “The best painting (art) should be between physical likeness and unlikeness.”

He further explained by using his own experience of painting his favorite subject — prawns: “The first 10 years (of painting this animal) I only got its shape. The second 10 years I got its truth (painted it realistic and alive). Only the last 10 years I finally got its spirit!”

Similarly in the West, the former UI Professor Roger Eaber once was interviewed and he pointed out that “Subject is neutral. Film (art) is not about the subject itself, it is a matter of the subject. (This is not a quotation of what Eaber said in the interview; it is my understanding and intuition of what he meant.)

In conclusion, I totally agree with and will just borrow from what Thornton Dial Sr. pointed out in 1993: “Art ain’t about paint; it ain’t about canvas. It is about ideas. Too many people died without even ever getting their mind out to the world.” (Quoted from National Portrait Gallery exhibitions in D.C. in March 2011).



Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu