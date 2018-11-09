Porter: A few comments on the news

By DAVID PORTER

As I tend to do, I gleaned the news for inspiration for this week’s diatribe. I realize that not everybody thinks the same way I think, but that doesn’t generally keep me from weighing in on the controversies of the day.

But I noticed a common trend among all the headlines. The people in the news aren’t much like me, either.

I haven’t been in the same situations that tend to make national and international headlines. Nor do I want to be.

I’ve never been in a war zone. I’ve never spent time in a refugee camp. I’ve never eaten in a soup kitchen. I’ve never committed treason that I’m aware of. I haven’t been caught in a hurricane. I’m not a spy for a foreign country. I’m not a candidate for president. I’ve never been charged with manslaughter. I have played football, but not for the NFL. I’ve never been to a mosque. I’ve never been the subject of an FBI sting or caught up in a national scandal.

I suppose I’ve had miniature experiences related to the big news topics. I’ve been quoted in the Chicago papers, I’ve been accused of things I didn’t do. I have run for public office (and lost miserably).

Mostly, I’ve been an observer of the news at the local level. I have interviewed governors and met a president and have covered stuff like that. As a reporter, I’ve been threatened a few times, but not unlike any grade schoolboy on a playground.

For the most part, the things that make the news are pretty distant from my personal reality. That is to say, I have it pretty good. I’m not hungry. I’m not too cold or too hot or too wet or too dry or lacking clothes or a roof over my head. Sure, my family’s a little dysfunctional, but whose isn’t? Things could be worse.

My first thought following this news epiphany was that perhaps we put too much emphasis on the news. The people who make the headlines are not like the rest of us. It’s a fraction of the world’s population.

My second thought was that maybe we don’t put enough emphasis on the news. Maybe we’re so safe and happy, or at least content, that these people who make the news don’t register in the way they ought to. I’m seldom moved to action by events half a country or half a world away. Heck, most of the time, I’m not moved by events in my own neighborhood. Maybe I ought to be.

My third thought was that maybe I’m thinking too much about it and everything is OK just the way it is. We’re all free to consume the level of news that we want, and we all have the ability to react in whatever way we think is appropriate. We can send a check to a homeless shelter, write a letter to the newspaper, vote in elections. It’s all good.

My fourth thought was that I’m not putting enough thought into this. Maybe there’s a correlation that I’m missing. Perhaps there’s a bigger message here and I’m just not seeing it.

My fifth thought was that I’m a little hungry. Not like starving, third-world country hungry. I just need to stop reading the news and find something in the kitchen to eat.

My sixth thought was that I’m kind of tired and maybe I’ll just go to bed and skip the snack. It’s not like I couldn’t stand to miss a meal.

My seventh thought was that I’m running out of numbered thoughts. Maybe I need to think some more.

My eighth thought was that I have time for another cigar before I have to hit the hay. But my ninth thought was that I don’t need another cigar today. That’s a thought I don’t have very often.

My ninth thought was that I should have 10 thoughts to make a nice round number. Like a top 10 list without prioritization. I mean, these thoughts just came one after another. It’s not like I put them up on a whiteboard and rated them.

My 10th thought was that I don’t really have a 10th thought. Sure enough, there are images and words floating through my head, but they aren’t really cognizant thoughts. Just shiny objects in my mental peripheral vision.

They can be kind of annoying because they’re there all the time. It’s like sleeping in a room with 10 television sets all set on different channels with the sound turned off. Sort of like dining in a sports bar. You look from one TV to the next and register snippets of programming, but you can’t really enjoy any of them.

Well, that’s 10, and that seems like a good place to stop. I would think that would be a good idea, but if I did, that would make 11 thoughts, and we can’t end on 11.

