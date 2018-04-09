Thompson: A library card is one essential school supply for any student

Disney’s The Incredibles are Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chairs, helping to promote the value of a library card.

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Press columnist



RANTOUL — A library card provides endless opportunities to transform the school year.

As students prepare to head back to school, there is one essential school supply that requires no shopping and doesn’t cost a penny — it’s a library card.

This September, Rantoul Public Library is joining with the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-up Month, to encourage parents, caregivers and students to obtain a library card that will save them money while reaping rewards in academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Whether it’s providing access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, in-person and virtual homework help or computer access, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies. Resources at Rantoul Public Library are available to anyone with a library card.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.

Throughout the school year, Rantoul Public Library offers a variety of programs to stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Story-time programs expose young children to the joy of reading and encourage school readiness, while older children have access to technology and digital tools such as World Book Online, an online encyclopedia; LitFinder, a literature database; Newsstand, a database of archived newspaper articles; Opposing Viewpoints in Context and Student Resources in Context, two databases especially useful for researching reports; and Testing and Education Reference Center, which includes practice exams for popular standardized tests. Library staff is available to help use these resources.

This year, Disney’s The Incredibles are Library Card Sign-up Month honorary chairs, helping to promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries and librarians transform lives and communities through education.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.

People who live within the village limits of Rantoul have already paid for their library cards through property tax. Those who live outside of the Rantoul city limits can purchase non-resident library cards for $80 per household, which is about what the average household in Rantoul pays to the library every year in their property tax.

Non-resident cards are valid for one year.

People ages 16 and older must show two forms of identification to receive their library card: a photo ID and something with their current address. Children under the age of 16 do not need to show ID but do need a parent or legal guardian to sign their library card application.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave. You can contact the library by calling 217-893-3955.



Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library. Her column appears on a periodic basis.