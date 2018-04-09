Porter: Not all social media voices positive

Maybe civility is a matter of odds. In the old days, prior to social media, our worlds were much smaller.

If you had a situation that you were dealing with, you might share your thoughts with friends or co-workers either in person or on the phone. It’s much more difficult to be critical in person than via social media.

But social media also brings many more voices into the conversation, and not all of those voices are going to be positive.

It’s a proverbial double-edged sword because more voices can mean more support. But it can also translate into senseless jabs.

So here’s the deal. About 12 weeks ago, we learned that our daughter is pregnant with her third child. While always happy to welcome a family expansion, I was apprehensive because there were medical complications with the second child, and her mental health has been a series of peaks and valleys. Naturally, I was worried about her physical and mental health.

Our worst fears were realized after her last visit to the doctor. The fetus is not developing properly, and the doctor says there is zero chance that the baby will survive.

The big question for her becomes: Do you carry the baby to term knowing that it cannot survive? Of course, one seeks additional tests, but ultimately, a decision has to be made whether to terminate the pregnancy now or let nature take its course. Such a dilemma tests one’s religious and moral beliefs.

Laura had given up social media because of its toxicity, but she went back online to seek support groups that might help her with her decision and to cope with the inevitable loss of her child.

From her experience, I can tell you a couple of things about what people in that situation need and what they do not need.

What they need is empathy and compassion. What they don’t need is chastisement. An end-of-life decision, whether it’s for an aging parent or a baby still in the womb (or anyone else, for that matter), is a serious and heartbreaking thing. No one wants to wear those shoes.

There are those who believe it is morally wrong to terminate a pregnancy for any reason. Others believe it is cruel to let a baby and the family suffer a prolonged, traumatic death of a child.

Once the family has weighed their options and decided on a course of action, criticism is not supportive.

If you think they’ve made a wrong decision, it’s still their decision to make. Being supportive might include offering prayers and kind words. If you can’t do that, then do everyone a favor and stay out of the conversation. You’re not helping.

Whether you advocate for life or mercy, there are plenty of appropriate venues for you to express your thoughts. Weighing in through those channels surely would be helpful to someone who is still pondering their options.

But if you’re sitting in a support group for people who are seeking help coping with the decision they’ve made, there are only two reasonable objectives: Either offer them the help they seek or get out.

You can argue free speech, but this isn’t a First Amendment issue. It’s a civility issue.

You wouldn’t attend an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting pushing a beer cart or trying to sell cocktails.

You wouldn’t go up to a grieving widow at a funeral and say, “Well, Betsy, you shoulda pulled that plug a year ago.”

Before you hit the send button on your keyboard, think about where you are and whether your comments are appropriate for that place and time.

Maybe these people see themselves as do-gooders just trying to make the world a better place. But what they’re doing is creating stress at a vulnerable moment in someone’s life.

Support groups are not the venue for debate and argument. Chastising those who are seeking a supportive environment doesn’t put you on moral high ground; it just makes you a jerk.

People who are hurting are not interested in a robust exchange of ideas. They seek comfort for their affliction, not more affliction.



© Copyright 2018 by David Porter, porter@ramblinman.us.